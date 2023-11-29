Recently, it has been reported that Houston Astros' Alex Bregman could be made available in trade talks this winter, and some believe he would be a good fit for the New York Mets. They have some question marks at third base heading into the 2024 season, and Bregman is about as consistent as they come at the position.

Currently, the Amazins have Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio, who could man the position. However, none of the three have much experience in the big leagues and still have questions regarding their game.

They could try to fill the position during the offseason, but one MLB Analyst does not think Alex Bregman would be the perfect fit for the Mets. On "Mets Hot Stove", Gary Apple, David Lennon, Anthony DiComo and Jerry Belvins considered why the team might avoid Bregman:

"I don't think Bregman's a perfect fit" stated David Lennon.

Lennon does not think Bregman is a good fit because it would take away from the farm system the team has been working to build up. Also, Bregman will be a free agent when the 2024 season ends. Would they really want to get rid of some impactful players for the future for a year of service time?

While Bregman is a top-rated third baseman, the Astros will look for a big return. The group would much rather see the team go after Juan Soto if they wanted to make a trade this offseason.

There are better options for the Mets than to trade for Alex Bregman

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Three

The reason the Mets traded away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the offseason was to help build their farm system. Dumping some of those players for one year of Alex Bregman would not be the wisest.

The team could target plenty of third basemen on the open market. Matt Chapman is the top-rated player in the position and would be a solid fit in New York. Or the Mets could do nothing and hope Brett Baty can turn it around during the 2024 season. He played 108 games last season and hit .212/.275/.323 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs.

This will be something the front office must think about long and hard over the next few months. Do they engage in a trade for Bregman, fill the position in free agency or hope Baty can figure it out offensively?

