Shortly after earning his third All-Star selection, Pete Alonso delivered a powerful performance in adverse weather conditions on Sunday, delighting a Mets announcer.

Alonso launched a two-run home run in the rain as the New York Mets secured an 8-4 win over the San Francisco Giants. That marked the Mets' first series victory in a month.

Following a challenging stretch, the Mets, who're 38-46 on the season, secured their first series win since their sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies at home on June 1. The Mets have gone 8-19 since that sweep but won two of three games against the Giants.

Alonso's outstanding performance was his second multi-hit game since his comeback as he scored a season-high three runs. It was a noteworthy night for the first baseman, especially as he has been critical of himself for committing throwing errors in the last two games. One of them proved to be costly on Friday night.

The Mets’ announcer couldn’t contain his excitement while announcing Alonso’s homer.

The announcer screamed “Ready for the Derby” as Alonso hit the two-run homer.

How has Pete Alonso fared with the New York Mets?

On Mar. 28, 2019, Pete Alonso marked his MLB debut as the New York Mets' starting first baseman on opening day. He made an immediate impact, connecting with his first major league pitch against the Washington Nationals.

On Jun. 22, Alonso scored his 26th home run to surpass the National League record for most home runs by a rookie before the All-Star break. Later in the season, on Sept. 27, he equaled Aaron Judge's record for most home runs by a rookie in MLB history, hitting his 52nd of the year.

During the arbitration process, Pete Alonso and the Mets reached an agreement, settling on a $14.5 million compensation for the 2023 season. Notably, Alonso became the second quickest player to reach the milestone of 150 home run, doing so against the Miami Marlins.

