Mets boss Steve Cohen's message turns heads amid team’s 3-game losing streak

The New York Mets are going through a rough time as the National League East team lost to the Boston Red Sox for a second consecutive night after a shutout loss on Tuesday.

Ad

The Mets have now lost three games on the trot, a streak that started with a series-deciding loss against crosstown rivals the New York Yankees in the Subway Series on Sunday.

Following a third consecutive loss, Mets owner Steve Cohen had a message for the baseball community.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Welcome to the ups and downs of a baseball season. This too will pass . LGM," Cohen wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The defeat on Tuesday led to a second consecutive series defeat, with the Mets going 4-6 in the last 10 games. Their recent run also sees them lose ground in the NL East as the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as the new division leaders with a 30-18 record.

The Phillies, who trailed the Mets at the weekend, have stitched a five-game winning streak to take advantage of Cohen's team's slide. The Mets are 1.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East.

Ad

Mets fail to capitalize on Walker Buehler's ejection in third consecutive loss

The Mets failed to capitalize on the opportunity to bounce back in the series after their 3-1 loss in the series opener on Monday. The Red Sox found themselves in a hole after ace Walker Buehler was ejected in the third inning on Tuesday.

Following Buehler's ejection, the Red Sox bullpen of Brennan Bernardino, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten and Aroldis Chapman stood tall for the hosts. The Red Sox bullpen allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings to shut down the Mets.

Ad

“Today's game was a story about the bullpen. Obviously, I put them in a really tough spot. I've been in this league too long for that to happen,” Buehler said.

The Mets will hope to avoid a series sweep, as it would put them further behind the Phillies in the division race. However, the hitters will need to up their game as they will be up against Boston Ace Garrett Crochet (4-3) in the series finale on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More