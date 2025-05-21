Mets boss Steve Cohen's message turns heads amid team’s 3-game losing streak

The New York Mets are going through a rough time as the National League East team lost to the Boston Red Sox for a second consecutive night after a shutout loss on Tuesday.
The Mets have now lost three games on the trot, a streak that started with a series-deciding loss against crosstown rivals the New York Yankees in the Subway Series on Sunday.
Following a third consecutive loss, Mets owner Steve Cohen had a message for the baseball community.
"Welcome to the ups and downs of a baseball season. This too will pass . LGM," Cohen wrote on X.
The defeat on Tuesday led to a second consecutive series defeat, with the Mets going 4-6 in the last 10 games. Their recent run also sees them lose ground in the NL East as the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as the new division leaders with a 30-18 record.
The Phillies, who trailed the Mets at the weekend, have stitched a five-game winning streak to take advantage of Cohen's team's slide. The Mets are 1.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East.
Mets fail to capitalize on Walker Buehler's ejection in third consecutive loss
The Mets failed to capitalize on the opportunity to bounce back in the series after their 3-1 loss in the series opener on Monday. The Red Sox found themselves in a hole after ace Walker Buehler was ejected in the third inning on Tuesday.
Following Buehler's ejection, the Red Sox bullpen of Brennan Bernardino, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten and Aroldis Chapman stood tall for the hosts. The Red Sox bullpen allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings to shut down the Mets.
“Today's game was a story about the bullpen. Obviously, I put them in a really tough spot. I've been in this league too long for that to happen,” Buehler said.
The Mets will hope to avoid a series sweep, as it would put them further behind the Phillies in the division race. However, the hitters will need to up their game as they will be up against Boston Ace Garrett Crochet (4-3) in the series finale on Wednesday.