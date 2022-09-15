"Mets and Braves in a fight for who wants 2nd place more" - MLB fans on Twitter make fun of both New York Mets and Atlanta Braves as both fumble their way to NL East lead

It seems that no one wants to take the lead in the National League East. Both the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are doing hot potato over the top spot in the division.

In tonight's game against the lowly Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets surrendered six first-inning runs and could not recover on their own turf. Starter David Peterson was pulled after just 1/3 of an inning after giving up five runs early on. It was all the offensive power the Cubs needed to manage a series sweep of the Mets.

The Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, fell to the sinking San Francisco Giants. They only managed to score a run in the 4-1 defeat as Giants ace Carlos Rodon struck out eight Braves batters.

MLB fans on Twitter can't help themselves but make fun of their rivals. Both teams' fanbases have been in each other's throats since the beginning of the year. However, both have recently been vocal about the baffling defeats of the teams they support.

ATL ❤️🖤 @FalconsAlways @Mets Mets and braves in a fight for who wants 2nd place more @Mets Mets and braves in a fight for who wants 2nd place more https://t.co/SX3zFlanWg

The Braves have won six of their last 10 while the Mets have won only four in the same time span. The Philadelphia Phillies are now just eight games away from a division lead after being mediocre for most of the season. They're currently on a five-game win streak.

New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies' fight for the divisional crown

There's s a three-way race (sort of) brewing in the National League East. The usual suspects, the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are going neck-and-neck. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are quietly clawing their way to the top.

conor @cmw1634 @ImMattATL @Braves At this point,the Phillies might as well win the division @ImMattATL @Braves At this point,the Phillies might as well win the division

bravesfan1078 @bravesfan1078 @Mets Both of our teams suck. There’s no doubt about it. But damn. Y’all’s booth makes every game entertaining. I love how anytime an opposing player makes an awesome play or whatever, they are very complimentary and show excitement for it. Really great viewing experience. @Mets Both of our teams suck. There’s no doubt about it. But damn. Y’all’s booth makes every game entertaining. I love how anytime an opposing player makes an awesome play or whatever, they are very complimentary and show excitement for it. Really great viewing experience.

New York and Atlanta seem to be both dazed and confused over the past week. To be fair, the Braves have a better record in the last 30 games with 22-8. The Mets, on the other hand, are disintegrating before everyone's eyes. They've only managed to win 16 out of their last 30 fixtures.

Matt @ImMattATL @Braves Say goodbye to winning the division @Braves Say goodbye to winning the division

chris @Chris__V8 @Braves Mets and Braves are literally trying to hand the division to each other @Braves Mets and Braves are literally trying to hand the division to each other 😭

In the same period, the Phillies have won 17 games out of 30. But what sets the Phillies apart from the other two is the momentum they're carrying with a five-game winning streak.

It will be a horse race to the finish line given the teams' different dynamics and momentum. Heading into the final stretch, it will be interesting to see which one comes out on top.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy