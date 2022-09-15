"Mets and Braves in a fight for who wants 2nd place more" - MLB fans on Twitter make fun of both New York Mets and Atlanta Braves as both fumble their way to NL East lead

It seems that no one wants to take the lead in the National League East. Both the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are doing hot potato over the top spot in the division.
In tonight's game against the lowly Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets surrendered six first-inning runs and could not recover on their own turf. Starter David Peterson was pulled after just 1/3 of an inning after giving up five runs early on. It was all the offensive power the Cubs needed to manage a series sweep of the Mets.
The Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, fell to the sinking San Francisco Giants. They only managed to score a run in the 4-1 defeat as Giants ace Carlos Rodon struck out eight Braves batters.
MLB fans on Twitter can't help themselves but make fun of their rivals. Both teams' fanbases have been in each other's throats since the beginning of the year. However, both have recently been vocal about the baffling defeats of the teams they support.
The Braves have won six of their last 10 while the Mets have won only four in the same time span. The Philadelphia Phillies are now just eight games away from a division lead after being mediocre for most of the season. They're currently on a five-game win streak.
New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies' fight for the divisional crown
There's s a three-way race (sort of) brewing in the National League East. The usual suspects, the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are going neck-and-neck. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are quietly clawing their way to the top.
New York and Atlanta seem to be both dazed and confused over the past week. To be fair, the Braves have a better record in the last 30 games with 22-8. The Mets, on the other hand, are disintegrating before everyone's eyes. They've only managed to win 16 out of their last 30 fixtures.
In the same period, the Phillies have won 17 games out of 30. But what sets the Phillies apart from the other two is the momentum they're carrying with a five-game winning streak.
It will be a horse race to the finish line given the teams' different dynamics and momentum. Heading into the final stretch, it will be interesting to see which one comes out on top.