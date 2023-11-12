New York Mets president David Stearns had a hilarious reaction to Brian Cashman's now infamous rant. The longtime GM dropped expletives as he defended his team and his front office to reporters in an interview.

Stearns laughed about Cashman's epic rant and said via USA Today:

"I don’t think I have the tenure in this to start dropping F-bombs in press conferences. But I appreciate Cash’s enthusiasm for his team and his operation.”

Cashman had gone viral for saying a lot of things. Following the New York Yankees' dismal 2023, reporters wondered what would change in 2024. Cashman said:

"I’m proud of our people and I’m proud of our process. It doesn’t mean we’re firing on all cylinders. It doesn’t mean we’re the best in class. I think we’re pretty f*****g good, personally, and I’m proud of our people."

Cashman's rant was controversial, but Stearns had a good reaction to it. As someone who knows he's about to deal with the same New York media quite frequently, he can laugh about Cashman, who's done the same thing for the last 25 years.

David Stearns ready to turn Mets around

The New York Mets had an abysmal season. Once toting the second-highest payroll in baseball, the Mets fizzled out and finished almost 30 games back of the division-winning Atlanta Braves.

They moved on from Buck Showalter and brought David Stearns in and made him the first-ever team president. The former Milwaukee Brewers executive has a track record of success and has had Milwaukee competing for a long time now.

The Mets would like to see Stearns bring that level of success to the Big Apple. The Mets were awful and began tearing down at the trade deadline, shedding contracts for Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the process.

They are looking towards the future now, with Stearns to lead them there. They have a lot of things to accomplish, including figuring out what to do with Pete Alonso and rebuilding the team into the 101-win team they were in 2022.