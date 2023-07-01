New York Mets suffered a final loss in the month of June that has done them more damage than expected. They lost to the San Francisco Giants 5-4 at home in the first game of the weekend series.

Leading till the eighth innings, the Mets squandered a 4-2 lead. David Robertson relieving for the team, gave away a three-run homer to Patrick Bailey. The Giants batter hit an 83 mph curveball for a 432-foot home run.

He scored along with Joc Pederson, who earned a leadoff single and J.D. Davis who earned himself a walk as well.

Robertson has been otherwise solid for the Mets, giving away his first three-run shot since 2018 in a game against the Kansas City Royals. Offensively, Jeff McNeil scored two RBI doubles and Tommy Pham scored twice, once off a sacrifice fly and another, a solo 411-foot blast in the sixth.

Fans were quite distraught as their team ended a below-par month. They took to Twitter to voice their displeasure:

Alan Rickman @Cpace23 The Mets are the biggest joke in all of sports The Mets are the biggest joke in all of sports

JPD @GeoGiode @Mets #SFvsNYM There is absolutely no possible explanation for how bad this #Mets team is. This team stinks on EVERY level. #LGM There is absolutely no possible explanation for how bad this #Mets team is. This team stinks on EVERY level. #LGM @Mets #SFvsNYM

Edward Bonilla @xkingedward @Mets I’m just running out of things to say at this point .. and ironically, you always say the same thing… @Mets I’m just running out of things to say at this point .. and ironically, you always say the same thing…

Delusional Mets Fan @MetsDelusional @Mets really not the end of the world, this season is salvageable. Just need to add at the deadline, Ohtani??? @Mets really not the end of the world, this season is salvageable. Just need to add at the deadline, Ohtani???

paul sacchi @paulsacchi65 @Mets 350 million and there is not one part of the game that this team does well @Mets 350 million and there is not one part of the game that this team does well

samcarus @sam_carus5 @Mets I’m embarrassed to call myself a fan as are many others. Shame on the entire organization @Mets I’m embarrassed to call myself a fan as are many others. Shame on the entire organization

New York Mets will look to come back from a horrific June

After completing a series sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first day of June, New York's fortunes kept sliding down. They finished with a 6-19 record with their final loss against the Giants.

In the leaderboard, this month has had major implications as they have now slipped out of the postseason race.

New York is 18.5 games behind the NL East leaders, the Atlanta Braves. They are way off the pace for even the last Wild Card spot with their series opponents 9.5 games ahead.

This is certainly not what Steve Cohen had in mind when he dished out the $380 million payroll for his team. With the trade deadline approaching, the management is expected to make certain changes in order to increase their roster depth and find game-winning combinations, both offensively and defensively.

