"Mets made zero moves" - Insider lauds David Stearns for securing Juan Soto, Pete Alonso & others quietly

The New York Mets have been able to put together one of the best offseasons in all of Major League Baseball. After making an epic run to the National League Championship Series last season, the club entered the offseason with the intentions of bolstering the roster in the hopes of making an even deeper run this upcoming season.

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have drawn the most attention this offseason for making multiple significant moves, the New York Mets have quietly made significant acqusitions this offseason as well. While signings such as Juan Soto weren't exactly under-the-radar moves, the club made several moves than garnered minimal attention.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is something that MLB insider and host of the Mets'd Up Podcast, Marc Lunino pointed out on social media. There have been some fans claiming that New York's front office has been putting in minimal work this offseason, however, this is something that Lunino clapped back at.

"Mets made 0 moves and David Stearns punted the offseason smh" - Marc Lunino posted on social media.

Although Juan Soto and Pete Alonso have been the major moves for New York, the club has made a number of important depth moves that could be significant in 2025. The team was able to sign or re-sign the likes of Jesse Winker, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, and A.J. Minter, all of which can make an impact this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

After making all of the moves so far this offseason, according to FanGraphs, the New York Mets have a 4.4% chance to win the World Series in 2025. There is a chance that the team could still add more players before the beginning of the season, which could help boost their odds heading into the new season.

MLB insider suggests that the Pete Alonso could open the door on potential trades for the New York Mets

It seemed that a reunion between New York and Pete Alonso was something that was always going to happen, however, now that it is official, the team could look to explore the trade market. According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, the team could look to move one or more of their infield prospects such as Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio in order to fill gaps elsewhere.

There are a number of proven starting pitchers that have been reportedly available in trade packages this offseason, including Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres and Luis Castilo of the Seattle Mariners. If New York was looking to improve their starting pitching, those two veterans could be ideal trade targets ahead of Opening Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback