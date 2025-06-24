Mets make bold roster moves ahead of clash vs. Braves ft. Luisangel Acuna, Jose Siri

The New York Mets arrived in June as one of the best teams in baseball but the National League West team has been on a downward spiral since, losing the top spot to the Philadelphia Phillies amid a wretched run of form.
The Mets headed into Monday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves on the back of five losses in their last five games and eight in their last ten. Given their form, New York made a flurry of roster moves.
New York signed left handed pitcher Dicky Lovelady to a major league deal and selected Travis Jankowski for the roster. While Jose Siri was placed on the 60-day injured list, the biggest surprise was the move to send LuisAngel Acuna to Triple-A Syracuse.
The younger brother of 2023 NL MVP, Ronald Acuna Jr., made a promising start to the 2025 season but was demoted after a dip in his productivity at the plate over the last few weeks.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained LuisAngel Acuna's Triple-A move
While LuisAngel's performances dipped in June, leading to just 19 plate appreances, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the demotion was more to do with the young infielder's playing time rather than performance.
"He had a good April, he was getting consistent time and helped us win a lot of games,” Mendoza said. “Then it was a combination of other guys producing and he became that role guy that helped us win a lot of games with his versatility, his base-running -- he was still impacting games.
“But it got to a point now where it’s getting difficult to find him playing time, and for his development and where we’re at in the regular season, what we want to see is for him to get regular at-bats and play everyday because it’s hard for us to judge him right now.”
Despite the roster moves ahead of Monday's game, the Mets fell to a ninth loss in their last ten games and a fourth in a row against the Braves after being swept in Atlanta last week. The Mets are 46-33 for the season, 1.5 games behind the division leaders, the Philadelphia Phillies.