The New York Mets are likely going to retool in 2024. After a dismal 2023 that saw them fail with a league-high payroll, changes are taking place. They have a new manager and they've not stopped there. They brought in their first ever president of baseball operations, and they've continued adding on to the front office.

They hired several positions, including an amateur scouting VP, a special assistant to the president, and so much more. These unheralded changes might not change their roster immediately, but they will affect the team.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These changes may not even be noticeable to the everyday fan. They may not realize that the Mets have a new senior vice president of player development, but it all plays a role in the team's success. It may not be a major role, but everything adds up to make a team successful.

With that in mind, some Mets fans see all these hires and believe big things are coming. The rebuild is underway, and these hires could be the biggest additions made.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

David Stearns, who was brought in as that aforementioned first-ever president of baseball operations, said this via Mets Insider:

“The additions of Eduardo, Andy and Kris will bolster an already talented staff. Each of these individuals bring valuable experience and perspective to Queens. We are excited to get to work on building an organization with the goal of a sustainable winning culture.”

The Mets had a poor product on the field despite some very talented players and an expensive roster. This year, it seems that they're placing a little more value on the internal aspect of baseball and revamping the front office as a result.

New York Mets looking for turnaround in 2024

The New York Mets won 101 games in 2022 and made the playoffs. It was an early exit for them, but they clearly had a talented roster that could make some noise. In 2023, they spent big to add to it.

Can the New York Mets rebuild in 2024?

They brought in Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga to form a pitching rotation that also had Max Scherzer. They re-signed Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz and they were poised to be even better.

Things completely fell apart, and Verlander and Scherzer were both shipped out at the trade deadline in an effort to start a potentially brief rebuild. Now, with eyes on better success, they're molding the front office to do the same.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.