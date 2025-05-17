Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gives clear verdict on where Aaron Judge sits among MLB's greatest hitters in history

It's tough not to praise Aaron Judge even though you are on the opposite side of his barrel that's swinging great this season, hitting .412 along with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. Over the last couple of years, Judge has unlocked another level in his hitting.
He hit an AL record 62 home runs in 2022 to win his first MVP. In 2023, if not for Shohei Ohtani, he might have won his second MVP. However, after leading the majors with 58 home runs last season, Judge was named the MVP for the second time and most importantly, the selection was unanimous, like in 2022.
On Friday, ahead of the iconic Subway Series pitting the New York Yankees against the New York Mets, the managers of both teams discussed Aaron Judge. Mets' Carlos Mendoza was pretty clear on where Judge stands in MLB history when it comes to hitting.
"Obviously, with Aaron, I'm not surprised by it," Mendoza said (4:16). "I have the experience of coaching him since he was in the minor leagues and watching him develop and become the player he is nowadays — it’s pretty special.
"You know that — man, how much better can he get? And he just continues to prove people wrong. It’s pretty unbelievable what he's doing — not only hitting for power, but for average. I mean, everything. He’s probably in the conversation for one of the best right-handed hitters in the history of the game."
Yankees take Game 1 of Subway Series, Aaron Judge scores twice
Aaron Judge's Yankees won the first game of the Subway Series against the Mets at Yankee Stadium.
Paul Goldschmidt hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third innings to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. A sac-fly from Anthony Volpe and an RBI walk from Osqald Peraza extended their lead to 4-0. Mets' Brandon Nimmo scored the first run for the visiting team in the top of the fourth inning.
In another situation of runners in scoring position, Goldschmidt maximized again, hitting for his second RBI single of the game. Jasson Dominguez grounded out to a double play, but the Yankees scored again. In the game, Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
The game was well controlled by the relievers of both teams. Francisco Lindor hit an RBI double in the ninth, but Luke Weaver got through the last three outs to secure the save and a 6-2 win.