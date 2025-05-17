  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gives clear verdict on where Aaron Judge sits among MLB's greatest hitters in history

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gives clear verdict on where Aaron Judge sits among MLB's greatest hitters in history

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 17, 2025 03:03 GMT
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gives clear verdict on where Aaron Judge sits among MLB
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gives clear verdict on where Aaron Judge sits among MLB's greatest hitters in history

It's tough not to praise Aaron Judge even though you are on the opposite side of his barrel that's swinging great this season, hitting .412 along with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. Over the last couple of years, Judge has unlocked another level in his hitting.

He hit an AL record 62 home runs in 2022 to win his first MVP. In 2023, if not for Shohei Ohtani, he might have won his second MVP. However, after leading the majors with 58 home runs last season, Judge was named the MVP for the second time and most importantly, the selection was unanimous, like in 2022.

On Friday, ahead of the iconic Subway Series pitting the New York Yankees against the New York Mets, the managers of both teams discussed Aaron Judge. Mets' Carlos Mendoza was pretty clear on where Judge stands in MLB history when it comes to hitting.

"Obviously, with Aaron, I'm not surprised by it," Mendoza said (4:16). "I have the experience of coaching him since he was in the minor leagues and watching him develop and become the player he is nowadays — it’s pretty special.
also-read-trending Trending
"You know that — man, how much better can he get? And he just continues to prove people wrong. It’s pretty unbelievable what he's doing — not only hitting for power, but for average. I mean, everything. He’s probably in the conversation for one of the best right-handed hitters in the history of the game."

Yankees take Game 1 of Subway Series, Aaron Judge scores twice

Aaron Judge's Yankees won the first game of the Subway Series against the Mets at Yankee Stadium.

Paul Goldschmidt hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third innings to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. A sac-fly from Anthony Volpe and an RBI walk from Osqald Peraza extended their lead to 4-0. Mets' Brandon Nimmo scored the first run for the visiting team in the top of the fourth inning.

In another situation of runners in scoring position, Goldschmidt maximized again, hitting for his second RBI single of the game. Jasson Dominguez grounded out to a double play, but the Yankees scored again. In the game, Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

The game was well controlled by the relievers of both teams. Francisco Lindor hit an RBI double in the ninth, but Luke Weaver got through the last three outs to secure the save and a 6-2 win.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications