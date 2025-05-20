Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes feelings known about team’s challenging routine

The New York Mets are coming off a tough series loss against cross-town rivals New York Yankees. However, things are not going to be any easier for manager Carlos Mendoza and his team in the coming games.
The Mets are on the road to face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and will be up against the reigning World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers later this week.
Carlos Mendoza reflected on the team's tough stretch of games this week following the disappointment of the Subway Series loss.
"I feel like in the big leagues nowadays, there's no soft spot anymore. Every team you play is a good team, especially in the National League," Mendoza said ahead of Monday's series opener against the Red Sox.
A 2-1 loss to the Yankees was a hard pill to swallow for the Mets and Mendoza touched upon the team's defensive frailties in crucial moments of the contest.
"I feel like we've gone through stretches where it's been pretty sharp, but there are a few games where we're not finishing plays or we're not completing them," Mendoza said. "This is something that we've got to get better at, and we will because we've got good defenders there."
The Mets manager was indicating the crucial errors from Mark Vientos and Pete Alonso that allowed two unearned runs for the Yankees in a hard-fought series decider on Sunday. Alonso had another big error in the series opener in Boston.
Mets wobble after strong start to the season
Mets star Juan Soto's quiet plate appearances against his former team grabbed headlines after the Subway Series. However, it's not just the All-Star outfielder who is struggling off late as the team seems to be going through a rare slump this season.
Mendoza's team lost for a fourth time in five games after a 3-1 defeat against the Red Sox on Monday. The loss dropped them to second in the National League East with a 29-19 record with the Philadelphia Phillies at the top with a 28-18 record at the time of writing.