"Mets doing Mets things" "That's the best they could do?" - New York Mets fans consider team's latest acquisition Darin Ruf from San Francisco Giants a wasteful move

The New York Mets are set to acquire DH Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants on deadline day.

The five-player deal will see Mets infielder JD Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour moving the other way to SF.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 Mets are acquiring Darin Ruf From the SFGiants for JD Davis and prospects Mets are acquiring Darin Ruf From the SFGiants for JD Davis and prospects

In what has been an extremely emotional day for Ruf, he took time out to express his gratitude for the Giants. He also mentioned how excited he is for his new adventure.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Darin Ruf just met with reporters, said this has been a very emotional day and trade is “a lot to take in.” Ruf on the Giants: “They gave me the opportunity to come back (to MLB).” He’s “very excited” to join the Mets and has already talked to Showalter. Will fly out tonight. Darin Ruf just met with reporters, said this has been a very emotional day and trade is “a lot to take in.” Ruf on the Giants: “They gave me the opportunity to come back (to MLB).” He’s “very excited” to join the Mets and has already talked to Showalter. Will fly out tonight.

However, given the magnitude of expectations on deadline day, Mets fans are not entirely satisfied with their latest arrival.

Overpaying with prospects to land Ruf hasn’t gone down well among supporters either.

Sam @Goldensuitcase @Joelsherman1 Can anyone please explain how a one-dimensional player is worth another one-dimensional player along with 3 prospects...all of which were deemed to be top 30? Am I missing something or is Ruf the next Soto? @Joelsherman1 Can anyone please explain how a one-dimensional player is worth another one-dimensional player along with 3 prospects...all of which were deemed to be top 30? Am I missing something or is Ruf the next Soto?

Arimendy @Dog1Tyson @Joelsherman1 Rather keep Davis and bring up Vientos. Why AND prospects… unnecessary overpay. @Joelsherman1 Rather keep Davis and bring up Vientos. Why AND prospects… unnecessary overpay.

However, it seems rather ignorant to consider Ruf’s acquisition a wasteful move already. Just because he is not a blockbuster name like Juan Soto, doesn’t mean that he cannot be valuable to the New York Mets.

Darin Ruf’s arrival adds power to New York Mets’ offense

Ruf is a right-handed heavy hitter who can play left field and first base. He is averaging .216/.328/.373 in 90 games, with 11 homers to his name.

The 36-year-old has built quite a reputation for smashing against left-handers. Ruf has compiled an OPS+ of 113 and an OPS of .929 during his decade-long MLB career. His impressive .887 OPS against southpaws this term suggests that nothing has changed in that regard.

Ruf could be an excellent DH complement to newly acquired lefties Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin.

It makes complete sense for Ruf to start against lefties while Vogelbach gets the nod against right-handers. Vogelbach is hitting .271/.384/.532 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI against right-handed pitchers this season.

The New York Mets top the NL East with a 65-37 record, holding a 3.5 game advantage over the second-placed Atlanta Braves. Ruf’s arrival will provide the Mets with considerable help at the plate going into the business-end of the campaign.

