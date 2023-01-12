"Everyone is disappointed...the Braves and Phillies must be very happy today" - New York Mets player confirms club is hurting after losing out on 2x All Star Carlos Correa

After weeks of will-they-wont-they, the New York Mets and Carlos Correa decided to part ways. Correa, one of the league's most talented shortstops, will not be playing in New York next season. The news of Correa signing a 6-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins will be a major disappointment to New York's players, management, coaching staff, and fan base.

The Mets reportedly agreed to a 12 year, $315 million deal with the infielder, but had concerns about the deal after Correa completed his physical. The two parties were negotiating the terms of the contract when the deal fell through and Correa returned to his former team.

One Mets player commented on the state of the team after the deal broke down:

"Everyone is disappointed...the Braves and Phillies must be very happy today."

In a recent article in the New York Post from Jon Heyman, the player focused on what a let-down Correa's departure was for the ball club:

"If the possibility wasn’t there nobody would have complained. However, the possibility was there to get much better, and it didn’t happen."

Steve Cohen, the owner of the club, has invested heavily in big-name players. They were by far the biggest spenders during the offseason.

The organization padded their roster with elite talent, starting with Cy Young pitcher Justin Verlander.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Carlos Correa has passed his Twins physical. Announcement coming today. Carlos Correa has passed his Twins physical. Announcement coming today.

Other big-name signings include Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga and former St. Louis Cardinals starter Jose Quintana. Former Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson adds depth to the bullpen.

The club also re-signed fan favorites Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz to long-term deals.

The New York Mets are looking to win their first World Series since 1986

Manager Buck Showalter looks on from the dugout during a game at Minute Maid Park

The New York player, who was not named by Heyman, made an interesting point. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will be relieved the Mets have curbed their spending after a series of signings. Atlanta edged New York to win the National League East last season. The Phillies will enter 2023 looking to defend the NL pennant.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand The Mets issued the following statement re: Carlos Correa:



“We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best.” The Mets issued the following statement re: Carlos Correa: “We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best.”

Overall, the Metropolitans are still in great shape. The team that finished with a 101 win total has improved significantly over the offseason. The club has depth and talent all over the field. Even without Correa, manager Buck Showalter has a team capable of challenging for it all.

