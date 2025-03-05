“Mets will regret this tremendously”; “What a bargain for a clubhouse MVP” - MLB fans react as Padres reportedly sign former All-Star Jose Iglesias

Jose Iglesias went from not appearing in the MLB in 2023 to being a major asset to the New York Mets organization last season. He played in 85 games, hitting .337/.381/.448 with 16 doubles, four home runs, and 26 runs batted in.
After the 2024 season came to a close, he became a free agent. It took a while, but Iglesias has now found a new club to play for in 2025. He has reportedly agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres.
Iglesias has reportedly signed a minor league deal, much like he did with the Mets last season. Now, he will do his best to get called up and be a presence in the MLB clubhouse.
Fans in the Big Apple are frustrated that their club cannot retain its clubhouse hero. They think that is a big mistake that is going to come back and bite them.
"Mets will regret this tremendously" one fan posted.
"What a bargain for a clubhouse MVP with an elite glove and consistent bat" said another.
"Dislike. We will miss you in NY, Jose!" said another.
Iglesias's song "OMG" became the team's theme song throughout the course of the 2024 season. Now, he is taking his musical talents to a team that does nothing but enjoy themselves on the baseball field.
"Another L for the Mets this spring" said another.
"Big miss" said another.
"Candelita coming to SD!" said another.
It is uncertain what role Iglesias could play in San Diego, but there is room for him to make a splash on the big-league roster. Shifting Luiz Arraez to DH and Jake Cronenworth to first would open up second base for Iglesias to slide in.
Jose Iglesias will fight for a role at Padres camp
Jose Iglesias will be able to fight for his spot at Padres camp. Multiple insiders believe he will be in competition for one of the club's bench spots as an infielder.
The other players he would be in competition with are Eguy Rosario, who is out of options, and Tyler Wade. Wade cannot be sent down without his consent due to his veteran status.
However, Iglesias's ability to play all infield positions outside of first base makes him stand out. It will be interesting to see what role he plays when Opening Day rolls around.