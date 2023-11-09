As the San Diego Padres continue their search for their next manager, candidate Benjamin Gil has received a rather unconventional endorsement. While potential managerial hires tend to be given praise by former teammates or front-office executives, Gil's referral may be the most unique in this situation.

In a recent press conference, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, urged the San Diego Padres to consider hiring Benjamin Gil. After helping lead Team Mexico to a third-place finish in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, many believe that Gil has earned an opportunity to prove himself at the major league level.

The success that Team Mexico enjoyed during the World Baseball Classic did not go unnoticed by the nation's president, who simply said of Gil that "[He] is the best". Not only was Gil in charge of the Mexican team during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but also helped represent the country during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It remains to be seen how much the San Diego Padres will consider Benjamin Gil as a legitimate successor to Bob Melvin, however, it could prove to be a popular move with the fanbase. Given San Diego's proximity to Mexico, it could be a wise financial move to give Gil an opportunity with a club that plays only 17 miles away from his home country.

Benjamin Gil is one of many managers the Padres are considering

It will be an interesting offseason for the San Diego Padres. Not only will the team be looking to hire their next manager, but they will have several issues they will need to resolve. The ongoing trade rumors involving Juan Soto will need to be resolved, as will the ongoing financial situation with the club.

However, the San Diego Padres will likely be able to solve their managerial situation sooner than the other two issues mentioned above. Aside from Gil, former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has been linked to the open position, as well as Padres advisor Mike Shildt and bench coach Ryan Flaherty.