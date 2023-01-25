There has been a buzz around the Miami Marlins organization that the team could be up for sale. Alex Rodriguez is seen as the potential buyer if owner Bruce Sherman were to sell the team.

Sherman put these rumors to bed. MLB insider Joe Heyman reported that Sherman said that the team isn't for sale and never will be while he's still alive.

"The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership, and will not be for sale in my lifetime. ... It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization," Bruce Sherman said.

“The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership, and will not be for sale in my lifetime … It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization.” Marlins owner Bruce Sherman on rumors/reports he may sell his team: “The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership, and will not be for sale in my lifetime … It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization.”

That's a strong statement from the owner. He wanted to stop the rumors as his team doesn't look too bad heading into the 2023 season. They may surprise some around the league.

They're coming off a trade with the Minnesota Twins. They sent Pablo Lopez and two prospects to Minnesota in exchange for second baseman Luis Arraez. In acquiring Arraez, Jazz Chisholm is heading to center field for the 2023 season.

Arraez was a menace to the other teams in the American League Central as a member of the Twins. It was nearly impossible to get him out when he was at the plate. The AL Central is definitely pleased to see that they don't have to deal with Arraez anymore.

Never forget the time Luis Arráez entered for the injured Jonathan Schoop down 0-2 in the count to Edwin Diaz, who was throwing 98–100 miles per hour, and worked an epic walk. That's how the legend was born. Three years later, he was the AL Batting Champ.https://t.co/CPkTuuFm9A

Last season, he won the league's batting title with a .316 average. He was the first Minnesota hitter to win the batting title since 2009. He'll immediately make his impact felt on this Miami Marlins roster.

The Miami Marlins have had a solid offseason

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

The Marlins knew what they had to do in the offseason, and they've met their needs. Last season, Miami was ranked 27th in the league in team batting average (.230). Only the Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics had a worse team batting average than the Marlins.

Adding some bats started with last year's MLB draft. The team selected Jacob Berry with the No. 6 pick. Berry is regarded as a pure hitter spending time in the Southeastern Conference with LSU.

This offseason, they've added Jordan Groshans and Jean Segura outside of Luis Arraez. Both are regarded as strong hitters.

Is this enough to keep up in a tough National League East division?

