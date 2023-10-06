Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara undergoes Tommy John surgery following NLWCS exit

The Miami Marlins will be without their superstar pitcher Sandy Alcantara for the foreseeable future, as the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner has undergone Tommy John Surgery. The 28-year-old ace will miss the entire 2024 regular season as he recovers from the procedure.

In early September, Sandy Alcantara was diagnosed with a sprain in the UCL of his throwing elbow, which put the remainder of this season in jeopardy. However, the star pitcher resumed a throwing program in an attempt to return for the postseason, however, it never came to fruition.

The fact that Alcantara had to undergo Tommy John Surgery is not only devastating news for the pitcher, but the team as well as they will be looking to return to the playoffs next year. Now, that Alcantara will be out of the picture for 2024, the team will need to find a replacement for one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Although this season was a bit of a down year for Alcantara, he was still the unquestioned leader in the Miami Marlins' pitching rotation. Through 184.2 innings this season, Alcantara posted a 7-12 record with a 4.14 ERA and 151 strikeouts. Even though he struggled mightily this season, the starter from Azua, Dominican Republic showed flashes of his excellent 2022 campaign.

Sandy Alcantara now joins a star-studded list of pitchers who have undergone Tommy John Surgery this season

The Miami Marlins are not the only team that will need to re-assess their pitching rotations for the 2024 regular season as several prominent pitchers were also forced to undergo Tommy John surgery this season.

Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers, Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays, Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles, and Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers are a few of the notable pitchers who underwent the major elbow surgery. Shohei Ohtani is still awaiting word on whether or not he will be added to that list.