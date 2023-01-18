The Miami Marlins continue to look for ways to improve their lineup, now turning their focus to former Houston Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel. Gurriel is a two-time World Series champion and Golden Glove award winner for his defensive prowess in the infield. He would be a great addition for the Marlins, who are seeking both strong offense and experience.

Gurriel's best season of his MLB career came in 2021, when he led the National League in batting average with an astounding .319. He was an offensive threat and was critical to the Astros' success. 2021 was also the year he won his Golden Glove award. He did not have as good of a season in 2022, but is more than capable of bouncing back.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on the Marlins' continued pursuit of Yuli Gurriel on Twitter.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Alejandro Villegas (5RSN) @alejandrovg32 le caería muy bien al lineup de los Marlins de Miami, un equipo al que le cuesta producir carreras El cubano Yulieski Gurriel está reunido con Kim Ng en un restaurante en Coral Gables en estos momentos, según me informa una fuente cercana. Gurrielle caería muy bien al lineup de los Marlins de Miami, un equipo al que le cuesta producir carreras El cubano Yulieski Gurriel está reunido con Kim Ng en un restaurante en Coral Gables en estos momentos, según me informa una fuente cercana. Gurriel🇨🇺 le caería muy bien al lineup de los Marlins de Miami, un equipo al que le cuesta producir carreras https://t.co/AlXXIZeeBe My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/…

Marlins fans are split on whether or not this would be a good addition. They all agree the team needs to add some offense, but aren't confident the former Astros star is the right way to go. There are fears that his best days in the MLB are already behind him and the Marlins will regret the deal.

Persecuted Paul :/ @RitzoSexo twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/… Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… Cool! A 38 year old who won’t do anything to move the needle Cool! A 38 year old who won’t do anything to move the needle 😊 twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/…

FinzZombie @FinzZombie @flasportsbuzz @CraigMish He sucks and is 100 years old. At least he'll be cheap. @flasportsbuzz @CraigMish He sucks and is 100 years old. At least he'll be cheap.

The Miami Marlins are in the stacked NL East and won't be competing for a division title anytime soon. Between the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, there is just no room for the Marlins. Small improvements like the addition of Yuli Gurriel will help the lineup, but not enough. However, there is no reason not to pursue having the best roster possible.

MIA Sports House @Sports_OT_House Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… If #Marlins do end up signing Gurriel I think this is a GREAT move for Miami. Can flat out hit. twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/… If #Marlins do end up signing Gurriel I think this is a GREAT move for Miami. Can flat out hit. twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/…

🔅 @drew_sk33 @flasportsbuzz @CraigMish Wow, barry! That shows us kim is really serious about winning @flasportsbuzz @CraigMish Wow, barry! That shows us kim is really serious about winning

Kevin Barral @kevin_barral



#Marlins twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/… Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… Option that I have mentioned a couple times before. Another Cuban on the Marlins and a great leader with Playoff and World Series experience. Option that I have mentioned a couple times before. Another Cuban on the Marlins and a great leader with Playoff and World Series experience. #Marlins twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/…

The Miami Marlins have built a strong farm system capable of producing All-Star level players in the MLB. Their payroll and inability to keep all these developed stars together is the biggest hurdle they have to overcome. Signing Yuli Gurriel won't solve all their problems, but it is a step in the right direction.

⚽️~MÃGGUEL~⚽️ @Tequila__Mike Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… Marlins gotta do better. They’re gonna waste those great arms they have coming up twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/… Marlins gotta do better. They’re gonna waste those great arms they have coming up twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/…

Richard Ubeda @305_Richie yessir twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/… Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… yessir #piñapower 🍍 yessir #piñapower twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/…

Trade Coop next @Spencer5318 Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… My pal and colleague @CraigMish told me couple hours ago that Marlins have had conversations with Astros free agent Yusiel Gurriel, who could potentially share time with Cooper at first. Per this report a bit ago, Ng and Gurriel speaking directly. Will be in our MLB column today twitter.com/alejandrovg32/… Another right handed 1B with no power what is the point lol twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/… Another right handed 1B with no power what is the point lol twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/…

The Miami Marlins have been patient in free agency this offseason, and they could cap it off by adding a World Series champion.

Would Yuli Gurriel be a good fit with the Miami Marlins?

League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

By all accounts, Gurriel is an excellent presence in the clubhouse and was beloved in Houston by the team and fans alike. He would bring that same energy to a very young Marlins team that could greatly benefit from his guidance.

If his offense is able to return to his 2021 form, he could be a darkhorse candidate for a Silver Slugger award with the Marlins next season.

Poll : 0 votes