The Miami Marlins continue to look for ways to improve their lineup, now turning their focus to former Houston Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel. Gurriel is a two-time World Series champion and Golden Glove award winner for his defensive prowess in the infield. He would be a great addition for the Marlins, who are seeking both strong offense and experience.
Gurriel's best season of his MLB career came in 2021, when he led the National League in batting average with an astounding .319. He was an offensive threat and was critical to the Astros' success. 2021 was also the year he won his Golden Glove award. He did not have as good of a season in 2022, but is more than capable of bouncing back.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on the Marlins' continued pursuit of Yuli Gurriel on Twitter.
Marlins fans are split on whether or not this would be a good addition. They all agree the team needs to add some offense, but aren't confident the former Astros star is the right way to go. There are fears that his best days in the MLB are already behind him and the Marlins will regret the deal.
The Miami Marlins are in the stacked NL East and won't be competing for a division title anytime soon. Between the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, there is just no room for the Marlins. Small improvements like the addition of Yuli Gurriel will help the lineup, but not enough. However, there is no reason not to pursue having the best roster possible.
The Miami Marlins have built a strong farm system capable of producing All-Star level players in the MLB. Their payroll and inability to keep all these developed stars together is the biggest hurdle they have to overcome. Signing Yuli Gurriel won't solve all their problems, but it is a step in the right direction.
The Miami Marlins have been patient in free agency this offseason, and they could cap it off by adding a World Series champion.
Would Yuli Gurriel be a good fit with the Miami Marlins?
By all accounts, Gurriel is an excellent presence in the clubhouse and was beloved in Houston by the team and fans alike. He would bring that same energy to a very young Marlins team that could greatly benefit from his guidance.
If his offense is able to return to his 2021 form, he could be a darkhorse candidate for a Silver Slugger award with the Marlins next season.