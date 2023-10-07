Fans have reacted to the news of Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara being out for the 2024 season.

He experienced forearm tightness on Sept. 21 after a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville. Fans reckon the Marlins could find it tough to find a replacement of his skill and calibre.

There were high expectations for the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, but he's now set for an extended period on the sidelines. He suffered initial discomfort in the game against Washington Nationals on Sept. 3.

Fans took to X (formerly called Twitter) to express their feelings for the hurler who had a 7-12 record with a 4.14 ERA over 184.2 innings this season. He picked up 151 strikeouts and 48 walks over 28 starts this season. One tweeted:

"Really unfortunate for a team like the Marlins. Going to be impossible to replace him"

"absolutely brutal, feel for em," tweeted another.

Here're some of the other reactions on X following news of the Marlins star's injury:

What did Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara say about his injury?

Sandy Alcantara updated fans that he will miss the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Thanking Marlins fans for their support throughout the year, Alcantara promised to return stronger, tweeting:

“With a heavy heart, I want to let everyone know I had Tommy John surgery today and will miss next season. I am most saddened for the great Marlins fans, who were so supportive of me and the team this year. The drive to the playoffs was thrilling for all of us.”

"I give this game my all, I give this city my all, and so I promise I will not take a day off as I push to be back better than ever. I will miss pitching, but I plan to be around the team as much as possible. I'm confident that guys like Jesus, Eury, Edward, Garrett, and Trevor will hold down the fort while I am there giving my support. Nothing can take away from my love for Miami and the Marlins fans."

"I also want to thank Dr. Meister and his team for the great care they gave me today."

The Marlins have ended their postseason with 4-1 and 7-1 losses against the Phillies in the wild card round.

What are the options for Miami next season after Sandy Alcantara's injury?

The Marlins will look to rely on Eury Perez, who has a 3.15 ERA, to pitch more innings after Sandy Alcantara's injury.

They will also look forward to Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera who has returned from the minor leagues. Braxton Garrett (3.66 ERA) was the breakthrough this season, and the management will have high hopes from him next year.