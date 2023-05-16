Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to miss four to six weeks due to a turf toe injury, manager Skip Schumaker confirmed Tuesday.

Chisholm suffered the injury when he collided with the left-center field wall during the eighth inning of Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Original X-rays came back negative. He was scheduled to visit a turf toe specialist on Monday, and the team placed him on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Craig Mish @CraigMish Skip Schumaker says Jazz will miss approximately 4-6 weeks.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. told reporters about the play that got him injured:

"It was like one or two things: I could have jumped to make a better impact into the wall. I could have stopped early. But then in my head, it's all about making that play. It's the eighth inning. Game’s tied, two outs, we're about to go up to hit. We could literally win the game here."

Despite Chisholm's insistance to make the play and keep his team in the game, Marlins fans are tremendously frustrated at losing him for a chunk of the season for the second year in a row.

nomakeouthillz @CudderHead_YLJ @CraigMish We got fleeced I've seen enough buddy can never stay healthy

Spo's Burner Account @SposBurner @CraigMish I want Jazz to succeed, but every year it's the same thing. Underperforms and then proceeds to get hurt and miss time. He's been very overrated at this point in his career. At least he brings some swag to the team, but swag doesn't win us games

yungkuch @YungKuch @CraigMish Yeah we'll see about that. My prediction is he's out at least 3 months

Chisholm was traded to the Marlins on July 31, 2019, in a swap that saw pitcher Zac Gallen sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks. While Chisholm has shown flashes of brilliance, hitting .241 with 41 home runs, 120 RBIs and 51 stolen bases since making his MLB debut in 2020, Gallen has developed into a staff ace for Arizona.

Mike @CohickMichael @CraigMish Another icing on the cake that we lost the Zac Gallen trade by a million

Eric @realericsachs @CraigMish L trade by the Marlins, its looking like.

®Justin Kleiber© @Klibez @CraigMish Zac Gallen > Jazz Chisholm Jr. It's not close and never was.

Jazz Chisholm, formerly a second baseman, became the first Bahamian-born player to be selected to an All-Star roster when he made the National League team last summer.

However, he did not play in the game due to a lower-back strain that was eventually diagnosed as a stress reaction in his lower back. He ended up playing just 60 games in 2022, and he now is out for an indeterminate period this season.

Jake Hochberg @jakehoch313 @CraigMish LOL fuckin absolutely sick. See ya in 2024. Team is unwatchable now

When the Marlins acquired Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins in an offseason trade, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was oved to center field. However, the positional move has not managed to keep him from landing on the IL once again.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. a centerpiece for the Marlins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a solo homer.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the marketable centerpiece of the Marlins franchise. However, it appears that he is once again on pace to possibly play fewer than 100 games in a season.

