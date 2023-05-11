The Miami Marlins recently posted a video of them calling up their number-one prospect, Eury Pérez. He is ranked the third-best pitching prospect in the MLB. Pérez will be the youngest pitcher in Marlins' history to be called up as he turned 20 years old just earlier in April.

Pérez, like most players, wasn't aware he would be getting called up when he stepped into his coach's office. The coaches surprised him with a welcoming message from Sandy Alcantara.

These videos have taken up a storm online when it comes to calling up prospects. This seems to be the new way to do it, as it is a treat for fans to see the raw emotions of their players.

Pérez couldn't be happier to join Alcantara in Miami. He should have no problem holding his own in the big leagues with how well he has performed in the minors.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"Who cut the onions? LETS GOOOO" one fan tweeted.

"I absolutely love these videos!" another fan tweeted.

Colin @colinjohnlester @Marlins @sandyalcantar22 Great call up video. Will definitely be staying up late to tune in Friday @Marlins @sandyalcantar22 Great call up video. Will definitely be staying up late to tune in Friday

Miami Marlins fans couldn't be more excited that the team has called up its number-one prospect in the fashion they did.

jason @jasinfla @Marlins @sandyalcantar22 Lots of positive things happening with this team rn…Go Marlins! @Marlins @sandyalcantar22 Lots of positive things happening with this team rn…Go Marlins!

Fans can't wait to see him take the mound. He's scheduled to get the start on Friday when the Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Eury Pérez helps strengthen the Miami Marlins roster

Minnesota Twins v Miami Marlins

Eury Pérez is an incredible pitching prospect. He has a fastball that can reach over 100 mph with an off-putting changeup that fools batters. He also possesses a curveball and a tight slider that he just recently developed.

He'll provide value to a rotation that has been lacking a bit. Both Johnny Cueto and Trevor Rogers are on the IL. Cueto made his season debut last Saturday but was pulled after just 30 pitches. He landed back on the IL with a lower-body injury.

Aside from injuries, some pitchers for the Marlins have not been impressive. Edward Cabrera has a 2-3 record with a 4.78 ERA in seven games started. Another pitcher struggling for Miami is Braxton Garrett, who is 1-2 across six starts with a 5.97 ERA.

Miami finds themselves in second place in the National League East. They're hoping the addition of Pérez helps keep them within striking distance of the Atlanta Braves, who currently lead the division.

