Miami Marlins part ways with first female GM Kim Ng after playoff flameout

The Miami Marlins are parting ways with GM Kim Ng, who was the first-ever female general manager in Major League Baseball. Following a disappointing end to the 2023 campaign that saw the team earn a Wild Card, they will be going in a new direction in the front office.

Kim Ng was hired in 2020. She was instrumental in the acquisition of Luis Arraez, whose incredible season played a big role in the Marlins' return to the postseason. Nevertheless, her time has come.

She was hired by Derek Jeter, who was the president of baseball operations at the time. Several teams are moving in different directions in the front office, so there are candidates available for the Marlins.

Ng could also land on her feet at a new team. The Boston Red Sox are already in need of a new GM, and there are rumors that other teams could have openings as well.

