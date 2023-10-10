October Baseball calls for some thrilling moments and Michael Harris II symbolized that in Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. The outfielder grabbed hold of a flyball in the field to get the game-ending double play in the ninth.

The Braves were behind the game right from the start. Philadelphia took a 4-0 lead by the fifth innings. But Atlanta didn't let the result of the shutout loss in Game 1 get to them. They rallied in the second half with Austin Riley's two-run homer putting them ahead in the bottom of the eighth.

At the top of the ninth, Bryce Harper took a leadoff walk. One batter later, Nick Castellanos came to the box and on a full count hit a deep flyball to center field. Braves center fielder Michael Harris II covered a lot of ground and caught the ball in a leaping effort near the fence.

The play didn't end there as he swiftly threw the ball to the infield which was gathered by Riley near second base and swung towards first base to get the tag on Harper and the final out of the game. Atlanta ended up winning 5-4 and taking a split at home from the first two games.

Speaking of his catch, Harris spoke to the media after the game:

"I played it through my head before and just knew I wasn't trying to let anything drop," Harris said.

Ronald Acuna Jr. congratulates Michael Harris after epic play

The Braves have shown solidarity all throughout the season. That was certainly on display during their season-salvaging victory in Game 2. After the game, when Harris was speaking to the media, teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. came by to congratulate him:

"He can catch everything!" Acuna said as he walked by leaving Harris smiling.

The Braves will now head to Philadelphia for two games and need to win at least one there to keep their hopes alive of making it to the NL Championship Series.