Michael Harris II’s wife Esther marks 24th birthday with Kobe Bryant tribute

Michael Harris II's wife Esther celebrated her 24th birthday on Thursday. The couple are newlyweds, as they exhanged vows in a grand wedding affair in November 2024. The duo have been enjoying time together since their wedding and are making the most of MLB offseason by spending quality time together.

Esther is a self proclaimed fashion model and social media influencer. She completed her Bachelor's degree in business management from the Clayton State University in May 2024.

She boasts over 9K followers on social media and shares moments from her daily life with them. In her latest social media post from Thursday, she rocked a beautfiul dress on her birthday, which paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

"24k ✨🥳 "

Michael Harris II was drafted by the Braves in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft and made his MLB debut in 2022.

The lefty slugger dated the love of his life for more than two years before proposing to her on Jan. 2, 2024. He took to social media to share highlights from the eventful proposal day.

"Grateful for the day I could ask the love of my life to be my wife.♾️❤️ "

The couple got married more than 10 months later, on Nov. 16, 2024 in a wedding event attended by friends and family members.

"You are my high , forever and always," he captioned the Instagram post.

Michael Harris II wished Esther on her 24th birthday as the couple enjoyed a concert in Atlanta

Michael Harris II penned down a heartfelt note for his wife on her 24th birthday as the duo enjoyed a concert by rapper NoCap in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday.

Michael took to social media to share images from the concert, with the caption on the post wishing his wife reading:

"Happy Birthday to the Wifey ❤️❤️ Big 24 Love ya effort @estherstarr3."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Esther has been highly supportive of her husband's endeavors on and off the field. She cheered for him on most of the Braves' gamedays in the 2024 MLB season.

With each passing season, he's making a strong case for himself to become a regular starter in the Atlanta Braves roster and possibly the face of the organization alongside teammate, Acuna Jr. Harris II had a decent 2024 season, with .264 batting average, 16 home runs, 48 RBIs and .722 OPS.

