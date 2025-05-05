Michael Harris II's wife Esther turns up glamor in yellow strapless corset

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II’s wife Esther dialed up the temperature in a photoshoot where she wore a flowing yellow dress.

Harris II’s wife took to IG to share the impressive photoshoot, turning up the glamor, while drawing plenty of admiration and positive comments from fans and admirers.

Here’s a look at the glam shots:

Esther captioned the pics with one simple reaction: A yellow heart emoji.

Michael Harris II’s significant other is no stranger to blowing up the internet with jaw-dropping photo sets. Earlier this season, Esther wowed fans and followers with her photo set at the Braves home opener.

Let’s look at the photo set:

In the shoot, Esther can be seen wearing a crop top and mini skirt featuring the name and jersey number of none other than her beloved husband Michael Harris II.

Fans and followers must keep an eye out for the rising online star as she is quickly gaining ground in the social media landscape.

Michael Harris II and wife Esther launch exclusive line of custom Braves merchandise

Michael Harris II is a great ballplayer, but he is also creative with a taste for fashion. That fashion sense has led the Braves outfielder to design and launch a line of custom Atlanta Braves merchandise this season.

Harris II and his wife Esther designed a line of custom Braves caps as part of the team’s Collab Collection. This season, the team will feature exclusive merch designed by current and former players to celebrate the club’s connection with fans.

The April launch of the Michael Harris II cap collection prompted Braves fans to rush to get the signature gear. Fans who acquired items in person got a chance to meet Harris II and Esther.

Harris II and Esther led off this year’s custom gear launch as Braves retail senior manager Alyse Spaide explained, as quoted by Fox Carolina:

“They love their style and their fashion. When we approached them, they jumped all over it.”

The comments underscored just how much the couple’s pursuits go beyond the baseball diamond. They are committed to finding creative outlets to connect with fans and improve the team’s visibility.

Here's a quick look at Harris II and Esther showing off the cap designs:

The Harris II cap collection consists of three exclusive caps designed for this season’s line. They can be purchased individually or as a set. Fans can also acquire additional gear throughout the season, designed exclusively be current and former Braves stars.

Fans should stay tuned to the Braves’ social media for upcoming announcements of new items available.

