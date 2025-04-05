Michael Harris II’s wife Esther turns heads at Braves home opener with custom vest and shorts that paid homage to young phenom

In 2024, Michael Harris II was one of the Atlanta Braves' most impressive performers. The 24-year-old batted .264, along with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs, while also showcasing his outstanding athleticism in center field.

As Harris became one of the squad's main hitters in the absence of Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson, his wife, Esther, was one of his biggest supporters, turing up to the ballpark to cheer her husband whenever he was on the diamond.

With the new season now underway, Esther Harris is all set to cheer the team on once again. On Friday, she took posted a series of snaps on Instagram, showing off her outfit for the Braves' home opener against the Miami Marlins.

"Home Opener ⚾️❤️," Esther Harris captioned her Instagram post.

Fortunately for Esther and other Braves fans, the 2021 World Series winners won their first regular season game on Friday, having entered the contest with seven cosecutive losses.

Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson played starring roles, hitting a home run each. Starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach was also exceptional, pitching eight innings, giving up no runs and striking out 10 batters.

Michael Harris II and wife Esther design unique Braves caps

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves' apparel country, 'Braves Threads', took to Instagram to post a video featuring Michael Harris II and his wife, Esther, as the couple helped design three all-new caps that fans can purchase from April 9 onward.

"🔥CAP DROP!! APRIL 9TH🔥 THREE NEW CAPS designed by center fielder @mike.harris24 & his wife @estherstarr3 will drop at 11am on April 9th exclusively at Threads!!! Guests who purchase in-store between 11am-12pm on 4/9 will be able to take a photo with Mike & Esther! Caps available in fitted & snapback, while supplies last. No autographs. In-store only," the Instagram post was captioned.

As Atlanta aims to reclaim the NL East title and make a deep run in the playoffs in 2025, fans will hope that Michael Harris II can build on his performances from last season and continue improving.

