Braves vs. Marlins: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 4, MLB 2025

The Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves will start a three-game series at Truist Park on Friday. The Braves enter this contest in search of their first win of the season, while the Marlins will try to improve their 4-3 record.

After winning three of the four-game opening series, the Miami Marlins dropped the series against the New York Mets at home. They now head to Atlanta to get back the momentum. Meanwhile, the Braves have dropped back-to-back series against the San Diego Padres and the LA Dodgers on the road as they head home on Friday.

Braves vs. Marlins Game 1: Prediction

Spencer Schwellenbach, who will take the mound on Friday for the Braves, came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Padres. He pitched six scoreless innings while striking out four

On the other hand, the Marlins will have Max Meyer on the mound, who did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh. He pitched 5.2 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Both pitchers had stellar starts, so expect this to be a close and low-run contest. The Braves have not handled the "favorites" tag by oddsmakers well this season as they continue to lose games. That should stop Friday, as they are expected to finally land a win here.

Prediction: Braves 3, Marlins 1

Braves vs. Marlins Game 1: Odds

Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Favorite: Braves (-236)

Underdog: Marlins (+195)

Over/under: 7.5

Braves vs. Marlins Game 1: Injuries

Braves injury

Reynaldo López (SP) – Right shoulder (arthroscopic surgery)

Cam Caminiti (SP) – Out (undisclosed)

Owen Murphy (SP) – Tommy John surgery

Isaiah Drake (OF) – Undisclosed

Seth Keller (SP) – Undisclosed

Ronald Acuña Jr. (RF) – Knee

Joe Jiménez (RP) – Left knee articular cartilage injury

Sean Murphy (C) – Rib

Spencer Strider (SP) – Elbow

Royber Salinas (RP) – Shoulder

Nacho Álvarez Jr. (SS) – Left wrist inflammation

Marlins injury

Victor Mesa (LF) – Undisclosed

Edward Cabrera (SP) – Finger

Franklin Sanchez (RP) – Undisclosed

Derek Hill (CF) – Undisclosed

Ryan Weathers (SP) – Forearm

Eury Pérez (SP) – Elbow

Connor Norby (3B) – Oblique

Andrew Nardi (RP) – Back

Declan Cronin (RP) – Hip

Jesús Tinoco (RP) – Undisclosed

Jesús Sánchez (RF) – Side

PJ Morlando (LF) – Left elbow (ulnar nerve surgery)

Woo-Suk Go (RP) – Fractured right index finger

Braxton Garrett (SP) – Elbow

Braves vs. Marlins: Picks

Moneyline: Braves to win

Spread: Take the over for Braves (-1.5)

Total Runs: Take the over (7.5 runs).

