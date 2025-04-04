Braves vs. Marlins: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 4, MLB 2025

The Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves will start a three-game series at Truist Park on Friday. The Braves enter this contest in search of their first win of the season, while the Marlins will try to improve their 4-3 record.
After winning three of the four-game opening series, the Miami Marlins dropped the series against the New York Mets at home. They now head to Atlanta to get back the momentum. Meanwhile, the Braves have dropped back-to-back series against the San Diego Padres and the LA Dodgers on the road as they head home on Friday.
Braves vs. Marlins Game 1: Prediction
Spencer Schwellenbach, who will take the mound on Friday for the Braves, came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Padres. He pitched six scoreless innings while striking out four
On the other hand, the Marlins will have Max Meyer on the mound, who did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh. He pitched 5.2 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Both pitchers had stellar starts, so expect this to be a close and low-run contest. The Braves have not handled the "favorites" tag by oddsmakers well this season as they continue to lose games. That should stop Friday, as they are expected to finally land a win here.
Prediction: Braves 3, Marlins 1
Braves vs. Marlins Game 1: Odds
Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.
Favorite: Braves (-236)
Underdog: Marlins (+195)
Over/under: 7.5
Braves vs. Marlins Game 1: Injuries
Braves injury
- Reynaldo López (SP) – Right shoulder (arthroscopic surgery)
- Cam Caminiti (SP) – Out (undisclosed)
- Owen Murphy (SP) – Tommy John surgery
- Isaiah Drake (OF) – Undisclosed
- Seth Keller (SP) – Undisclosed
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (RF) – Knee
- Joe Jiménez (RP) – Left knee articular cartilage injury
- Sean Murphy (C) – Rib
- Spencer Strider (SP) – Elbow
- Royber Salinas (RP) – Shoulder
- Nacho Álvarez Jr. (SS) – Left wrist inflammation
Marlins injury
- Victor Mesa (LF) – Undisclosed
- Edward Cabrera (SP) – Finger
- Franklin Sanchez (RP) – Undisclosed
- Derek Hill (CF) – Undisclosed
- Ryan Weathers (SP) – Forearm
- Eury Pérez (SP) – Elbow
- Connor Norby (3B) – Oblique
- Andrew Nardi (RP) – Back
- Declan Cronin (RP) – Hip
- Jesús Tinoco (RP) – Undisclosed
- Jesús Sánchez (RF) – Side
- PJ Morlando (LF) – Left elbow (ulnar nerve surgery)
- Woo-Suk Go (RP) – Fractured right index finger
- Braxton Garrett (SP) – Elbow
Braves vs. Marlins: Picks
Moneyline: Braves to win
Spread: Take the over for Braves (-1.5)
Total Runs: Take the over (7.5 runs).