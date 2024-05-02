"Michael Jordan dreams of being Francisco Lindor” – Mets fans hyped as 4x All-Star shortstop battles flu to secure victory over Cubs

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor was not in the starting lineup on Thursday in the matchup against the Chicago Cubs. The star shortstop was battling an illness that kept him on the bench, but he would not stay there all game.

After the game headed into extras, Chicago was the first to strike, giving them a one-run lead. That was until Lindor came off the bench to deliver a two-run double to walk the game off.

With the walk-off win, Lindor helped his club tie the series at two apiece. The victory improves New York's record to 16-15 while Chicago drops to 19-13.

The win should provide a spark for the club as they get ready to take on the Tampa Bay Rays, who have been struggling. The two clubs play a three-game series starting on Friday.

"Michael Jordan dreams of being Francisco Lindor" - one fan posted.

"That's my SS" - another fan posted.

Mets fans are fired up after watching Francisco Lindor walk it off against the Cubs. They are comparing his performance with Michael Jordan's famous flu game in the 1997 NBA Finals, where he torched Utah with 38 points.

"That was a fun one. Let's keep it going! - said another fan.

"We CAN score runs!" - said another.

Fans are ready for the team to keep this train rolling. There is no telling whether Lindor will be in the lineup Friday or not.

This was a much-needed boost of confidence for Mets star Francisco Lindor

New York Mets - Tomas Nido and Francisco Lindor (Image via USA Today)

Going into Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Francisco Lindor has been struggling offensively for the Mets. He was slashing .195/.278/.356 but has five home runs to his credit.

Lindor's batting average has taken a dip early into the season. He is a .272 career hitter, so he has not performed as expected.

The walk-off victory could be a turning point for the slugger. All it takes is one hit to boost a hitter's confidence, making them look like a completely new batter.

However, New York is starting to run out of time to get all their stars rolling. They are already five games behind the Atlanta Braves, who do not look to be slowing down anytime soon with a 20-9 record.

