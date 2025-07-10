Michael Phelps, Patrick Mahomes, Barry Sanders react to Mike Trout's latest update about his golf club

Ever since he made his MLB debut in July of 2011, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been one of the finest players in the big leagues. So far, Trout has eleven All-Star selections, three AL MVP awards and nine Silver Slugger awards to his name.

When he is not sweating it out on the diamond, he loves to unwind by playing golf.

Trout's love for golf has even led him to create his golf club - known as the "Trout National - The Reserve." It's a premium venue for like-minded enthusiasts of the sport in his hometown of Milville, New Jersey.

The construction of the golf club reportedly began in 2023. On Thursday, Trout shared an update on Instagram, expressing excitement about its progress.

"Every update from Trout National gets me more fired up," Trout wrote. "It’s exciting to see members joining from all over the country. Huge shout out to the team back in New Jersey for making it happen."

Reacting to Trout's post, some of America's most famous athletes, such as 23-time Olympic Gold medalist Michael Phelps, three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders left comments showing their support.

"😮😍😍" Michael Phelps commented

"🔥🔥🔥" Patrick Mahomes commented

"Send me an invite in the off season Mike" Barry Sanders commented

Screenshot of Michael Phelps, Patrick Mahomes and Barry Sanders' comments on Mike Trout's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@miketrout)

Golf legend Tiger Woods is working with Mike Trout to ensure the Trout National is a resounding success

The quality of amenities available at a golf club is important, but the most crucial part of providing members with a good experience is the courses themselves.

To ensure that all the golf courses at the Trout National are perfect in every way, Mike Trout has collaborated with legendary professional golfer Tiger Woods.

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Woods has enjoyed success in the four major golf tournaments, winning five Masters titles, four PGA Championships and three titles each of the US Open and the Open Championship.

According to GOLF.com, Trout's golf club is set to open its doors in 2026.

