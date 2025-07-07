Patrick Mahomes sends 2-word message as USA leads Mexico 1–0 in 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

Patrick Mahomes is a soccer lover, being married to a former player and having ownership stakes in his adopted hometown's teams - MLS's Sporting Kansas City and the NWSL's Kansas City Current. On Sunday, he showed his passion for "the beautiful game" again.

During the opening minutes of the CONCACAF final at Houston's NRG Stadium, defender Chris Richard scored a header to give the US men's team a 1-0 lead against Mexico. The Kansas City Chiefs' four-time MVP (two regular-season and two Super Bowl) posted this message on his social media:

"Great start!!!!"

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes LINK Great start!!!!

Speaking of Mahomes' soccer teams, Sporting had a fantastic Friday, winning 2-1 at Colorado thanks to goals by Dejan Joveljic and Erik Thommy. The Current, are leading the NWSL amidst an international break and will face Brazilian side Palmeiras next week.

Patrick Mahomes explains why he started 15 and the Mahomies foundation

His charity foundation 15 and the Mahomies has been helping communities across America, its latest activity being a $150,000 giveaway of scholarships to students in Kansas City and the Texan cities of Tyler (his birthplace) and Lubbock (the location of his alma mater Texas Tech).

On Tuesday's episode of "Sidekicks Conversations" at T-Mobile's headquarters in Overland Park, he revealed to company CEO Mike Sievert the organization's origins. He had the thought of starting the foundation when he heard the story of Luke Siegel, the late son of a tennis coach who was paralyzed in a traffic accident (from 8:39 in the video below):

"You could see him fighting. You could see him trying to do whatever he can to rehab and go through these different things... I think just seeing his fight gave me the idea that I want to help kids who are in his position. And if I’m given this platform, why not do good with it?”

He continued:

"I wanted to give kids opportunities to achieve their dreams. Stuff like reading for 15 and keeping kids reading at a high level. Or volunteering; it's been cool to see young kids volunteering in their community. In the long run, I think this will make our community so much better."

One can make a donation to 15 and the Mahomies here.

