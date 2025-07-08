"You mean Aaron Judge";"Bryce Harper and Mike Trout are icons" - Fans roast ex-MLB pitcher's bold Manny Machado prediction

San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado is one of the most consistent players in the majors. Machado earned seven All-Star selections, a Platinum Glove, two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards since his MLB debut in 2012.
After the Padres star's 2000th career hit on Monday, former big leaguer Steven Brault boldly claimed the infielder could surpass the likes of Bryce Harper and Mike Trout as the 'best player' of this generation.
"If you go look at the numbers, he (Manny Machado) absolutely should be [seen as one of the best of the generation]. He's got around 300 more hits than both Trout and Harper. Right now I'd say, Trout, Machado, Harper. But, I think by the time this is all said and done, I think you got Machado maybe even at the top," Brault said, via 'Baseball Today' on Tuesday.
Reacting to Brault's hot take, fans were quick to remind the former Cubs pitcher that he was forgetting about one big name.
"You mean Judge?" a fan wrote
"Judge apparently died," another fan shared
Others argued in favor of Harper and Trout.
"Not even close he's good but Harper and Trout are icons of this era Machado is just another good player" a fan replied
"No lol. Trout and Bryce have 5 MVP’s combined. Gtfo with this. Machado is great but no" another fan responded
"Machado is not even in the same universe" another fan commented
"Absolutely not" another fan posted
Padres skipper Mike Shildt talks about Manny Machado as last of a dying breed of hitters
Manny Machado, who has 2,001 big league hits to his name, is one of the best in the game at putting the ball in play.
Speaking about Machado's prowess and fellow Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has 2,357 hits, Padres manager Mike Shildt explained how the pair belong to a rare group of hitters.
"Manny and Freddie, they came from a different era with a different philosophy and a different skill set on how to approach hitting, and they’ve been able to survive, their talent’s extraordinary, but it’s not so extraordinary that other people can’t follow it," Shildt said on June 6, via The New York Times.
"The industry, including the amateur level, is tripled up where you’re just devaluing the hit. It’s not valued as highly. I followed this trend as soon as we started to get into more of the pull approach, pull the ball in the air, three-outcome game." Shildt added
Manny Machado and Freddie Freeman's excellent hitting ability has been on full display this season, with the pair batting .293 and .307 respectively. Both have All-Star selections to show for their fine displays in the first half of the 2025 season.