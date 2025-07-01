"You say we're getting married young, I was with her for 11 years" - When Mike Trout opened up about how his wife Jessica helped his career

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout and his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Cox, tied the knot in December 2017. Trout was aged 26 when he took his vows.

Ad

As the three-time AL MVP arrived to spring training ahead of the 2018 season, sportscaster Brian Kenny congratulated him for entering a new chapter of his life, before asking Trout about his decision of tying the knot at a relatively young age.

Responding, Mike Trout opened up about how his wife, Jessica, had been right by his side 'all along his journey,' and helped shape his career into what it is today. Though the pair could be considered young when they married, they had already been together for more than a decade at that point.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She's been there before baseball. She's been there along the whole journey so far. She's very supportive of me. Ups, downs, she's always there for me, doesn't matter what the situation is, she's always trying to pick me up," Mike Trout said on MLB Network "30 Clubs in 30 Days" in 2018.

"You say we're getting married young, I was with her for 11 years. She was ready and I was ready. It was a big thing for us, and it's been great so far." Trout added

Ad

Mike and Jessica Trout at the 2018 All-Star Game - Source: Getty

Per sources, Mike and Jessica first crossed paths while attending Spanish class at high schoolm in their hometown of Milville, New Jersey. Bonding over their shared love for sport, they quickly grew fond of each other and began dating soon after.

Ad

The pair eventually announced their engagement in 2016.

Mike Trout and his wife Jessica welcomed their second child in 2024

On the field, 2024 was an extremely frustrating year for Mike Trout, who missed pretty much the entirety of the season with a knee injury he sustained early on in the campaign.

However, off the field, the eleven-time All-Star and his better half, Jessica, celebrated the birth of their second child, a son named Jordy, who was born in July 2024.

Ad

The couple also share another son named Beckham, who was born in July 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More