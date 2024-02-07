"Mid swapping with mid" - Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and NBA's Kevin Durant spark fan frenzy with jersey exchange

Kevin Durant, an NBA superstar, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the son of an MLB Hall of Famer and an All-Star in his own right, met recently. The pair swapped jerseys and signed them for each other in a display of mutual respect.

This often happens within a sport but for it to happen across sports is pretty rare, but it shows how much respect they have for each other.

The Toronto Blue Jays star was in attendance to watch the Phoenix Suns' game, and KD was happy to greet him with one of his jerseys. Guerrero Jr. was thrilled to do the same.

This prompted a lot of fan reaction, with a wide variety of responses from MLB and NBA fans.

Some fans couldn't help but poke fun, given the success comparison between the two. Guerrero Jr. was an MVP runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in 2021, while Durant is an MVP, a two-time champion and a sure-shot Hall of Famer.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays looking to build

Making it into the playoffs in the AL East is a feat in itself. Last season, no team in the division finished with less than 78 wins, and three teams made it to the postseason.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., would hope to improve from third place. The Tampa Bay Rays won 99 games and the Baltimore Orioles won 101.

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lead the Jays to the promised land?

The Blue Jays would like to continue building, and they have added a few pieces in free agency to compete. The division should be very competitive once again, with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox both improving, so there's no guarantee if they'll make the postseason again.

