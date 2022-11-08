Former Philadelphia Phillies player Lenny Dykstra blamed United States First Lady Jill Biden aka FLOTUS for the Phillies' World Series defeat. Dykstra took to Twitter to suggest that the red carpet that was rolled out for Dr. Jill Biden should have been laid for him instead.

In the midst of the fifth inning on Wednesday, Biden joined the Citizens Bank Ballpark Stand Up to Cancer tribute.

She arrived at the stadium just in time for the homage, which was held after the Houston Astros had taken a 5-0 lead in the previous innings after scoring five runs. From there, the team didn't turn around.

Lenny Dykstra @LennyDykstra Better luck next time, #Phillies . Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.)

Here’s Dykstra’s tweet showing Dr. Jill Biden at the game.

"Since the doctor showed up, the #Phillies went 0-3 with 9 total hits. #TheCooler" – Lenny Dykstra

Last month, Biden also made a visit to Lincoln Financial Field, where she was booed by Philadelphia Eagles supporters. She took part in tossing the coin.

Dykstra participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Phillies and New York Mets. As a member of the 1986 Mets, Dykstra was a three-time All-Star and won the World Series. Dykstra has been plagued by legal and financial issues ever since he retired. He declared himself bankrupt in 2009.

He was detained in 2011 and charged with bankruptcy fraud, then with grand theft auto, narcotics possession, and indecent exposure in a separate instance. His sentence in federal prison was 6+12 months.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

As the Astros celebrated their win, the team’s pitcher Verlander was caught sharing an adorable moment with his daughter and wife Kate Upton.

"What a beautiful and emotional moment for @JustinVerlander with his daughter" – FOX Sports: MLB

After defeating the Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, the Astros captured their second championship as a team.

With a Kyle Schwarber solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, the Phillies opened the scoring against Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez. Valdez was able to contain the damage before being removed after the sixth. Valdez had a final strikeout total of nine while only allowing two hits and one run.

