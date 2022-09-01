"Might be watching the best baseball player ever" "Showing why he’s the real MVP" - Los Angeles Angels fans dazzled by Shohei Ohtani's 30th home run of the season as the MVP race heats up

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to execute plays only he is capable of; this time by blasting his 30th dinger of the season. Not only was it number 30 for Ohtani, it gave the Angels the lead against the New York Yankees. The Yankees, of course, boast the American League's other MVP candidate, Aaron Judge.

The Los Angeles Angels posted a video of the dinger to Twitter.

Aaron Judge may be the better offensive player, but Shohei Ohtani is also a bonefide All-Star on the mound. It is a level of value that we have not seen in a single player in generations. With both players having groundbreaking seasons, the MVP race is very close. Plays like this from Ohtani bring it even closer.

Doing this in a head-to-head matchup against Judge was just the icing on the cake for Ohtani.

Ohtani has been a player unlike any in the last 100 years. The only player comparable to him is the legendary Babe Ruth. What we are witnessing right now is genuinely special, and will be looked back on as an amazing period for the MLB.

Not only did this hit go to dead center and clear the farthest part of the wall, it came against Gerrit Cole. Cole is arguably the best pitcher the Yankees have, and Ohtani beat him on this pitch.

The race for the MVP is as close as it can get. What both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are doing is incredible. Unfortunately, only one can win the MVP.

Plays like this will go a long way in voters' minds when it comes time to cast their ballots for MVP at the end of the season.

That was exactly what the Angels needed in this game. The dinger took them from a two-run deficit to a one-run lead.

Years from now, we will all still remember how it felt to watch Shohei Ohtani play baseball.

Despite the lack of playoff hopes, the Angels are playing hard for their wins.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are playing with pride

It has been a tumultuous season for the Los Angeles Angels, but you wouldn't know that by watching them now. Ohtani is playing at an all-world level, and Mike Trout is his usual consistent self.

They are taking the fight to the team with the second-best record in the American League. This should give fans a lot of hope and confidence for the future of this Angels team.

