Miguel Rojas celebrates Shohei Ohtani's presence during spring training, gives a nod to Bad Bunny's 'Mojabi Ghost'

Veteran Venezuelan shortstop Miguel Rojas was filled with ecstasy after linking up with fellow teammate Shohei Ohtani in spring training. In the Instagram story shared by Miggy with Bad Bunny's Mojabi Ghost playing in the background, he was observed conversing with the two-way ace, with both directing their attention towards Ohtani's maple wood sleek and hefty Chandler slugger.

Screenshot of the story on Instagram shared by Miguel Rojas

Miguel Rojas's approach is simple: watch and take notes from Shohei Ohtani, a guy whose ability to excel in both departments of the game has enthralled the fans since he made his move to the MLB from his native country, Japan.

"Watching Shohei on the field, you realize there's so much to learn from him." - Rojas on Ohtani

He admires Ohtani for his work ethic and approach to the game in addition to his skill on the pitch. Rojas thinks the Dodgers may reach new heights because they have a combination of skill and determination.

However, Rojas's goals go beyond his personal growth. To maintain the team's stronger-than-ever camaraderie, he is also dedicated to assisting rookies Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow in establishing themselves with the LA Dodgers in the upcoming season of baseball.

With Miguel Rojas among their roster of veteran players, the Los Angeles Dodgers are not only getting ready for another baseball season but also for a championship run as spring training progresses toward the imminent start of the 2024 MLB season.

The Dodgers are more than just a team; they're an integrated group with a single goal: to win the World Series. They do this by emphasizing mutual learning, especially from players with skills like Shohei Ohtani, and by maintaining an objective perspective on the work that lies ahead.

Miguel Rojas targets learning from the likes of Shohei Ohtani to improve his stat line in 2024

Miguel Rojas signed with the LA Dodgers last season after eight seasons with the Miami Marlins. He struggled to get going in LA throughout the first two months of the season, as seen by his slash line of .223/.261/.268 at the end of May and his RBI total.

Towards the end of July, Miguel Rojas's slash line read .218/.274/.263; he had yet to hit a home run and had driven in just 12 runners. Miguel Rojas' offensive problems persisted far into the middle of the season. During the last few games of the regular season, Rojas slashed.271/.320/.429, demonstrating that he was a somewhat better-than-average hitter.

Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers this winter, and since joining his new teammates at the new spring training facility, he has bonded with them all, especially Miggy, who had earlier voiced the need to make sure that all the new Dodgers' signees feel comfortable in their maiden season in LA.

Shohei Ohtani is the greatest two-way phenom in the history of this sport, and if history should say anything, then anyone who is on the same roster as Shohei Ohtani can build up their game and learn the essential meaning of dedication and hard work from him. Miggy Ro aspires to do the same for the upcoming season of baseball.

