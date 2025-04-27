Miguel Rojas gives 1-word verdict on Dodgers teammates clutch home run against Pirates

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The come-from-behind win helped the Dodgers make it 1-1 in the series with a game to go.

The Pirates took the lead in the first inning after Oneil Cruz's solo homer from the leadoff spot, his eighth home run of the season. But the Dodgers hit back instantly, with Teoscar Hernandez tying the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the first and then scoring on an error in the same inning fornan2-1 a lead.

The veteran slugger, who rejoined the team in the offseason after electing for free agency at the end of the 2024 season, added another run on a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning with the scores tied at 4-4. His solo shot gave the Dodgers the lead and drew a reaction from teammate Miguel Rojas on Instagram.

He dropped a one-word verdict on Hernandez's clutch hit, writing:

"Electric."

Following Teoscar Hernandez's clutch hit, the Dodgers put the game beyond the Pirates with a three-run home run from Kike Hernandez in the same inning, taking the score to 8-4.

Dodgers manager praises hitting lineup after snapping losing streak

While Teoscar Hernandez and Kike Hernandez hogged the limelight with their home runs, several Dodgers hitters, including Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Andy Pages, had strong plate appearances in the win on Saturday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the overall efforts of the hitters after the game.

“The energy overall offensively was really good,” Roberts said. “I thought the at-bats were good. I thought there was a lot of competition in the at-bats, aggressiveness, kind of imposing your will in the batter’s box.

“Obviously, Teo is a big hit, Kiké is a big hit off the bench, but I thought Andy had some really good at-bats. And again, Shohei was really good tonight, and so just up and down the lineup, I thought we did a really nice job.”

The Dodgers will look to make it back-to-back wins with a victory in the series finale against the Pirates on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

