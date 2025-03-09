Mike Shildt sends bold message on Padres’ 2025 mission: "We've got unfinished business"

The San Diego Padres had a spirited run in the 2024 regular season, finishing with 93 wins and giving a strong fight to their rivals. Their postseason run was cut short at the National League Division Series stage by the LA Dodgers, eventual World Series winners. Padres manager Mike Shildt hopes the team can rewrite last season's results and win it all.

The Padres' 2024 season was a story of two halves. San Diego was the best team in the league in the second half of the season, going 43-20. Their rotation was led by Dylan Cease and Michael King, ably supported by Yu Darvish and a dominant bullpen consisting of Robert Suarez and Jeremiah Estrada, among others.

In the offensive department, Jackson Merrill emerged as one of the shining stars of the league and finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year rankings behind Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes. Jurickson Profar, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had above-par results in the box, while Luis Arraez won yet another batting title.

Despite the strong momentum, they surrendered a 2-1 lead in the NLDS. The Dodgers won two straight games, holding the Padres to 24 scoreless innings and dumping them out of contention for their first World Series in franchise history.

Speaking on MLB Network Radio on Saturday, Shildt made it extremely clear that he and his team were looking to win, having already laid the foundation for their roster last year.

"We got unfinished business," Shildt said. "It's a good group, you know. We don't want to, we want to build on last year, but not take it for granted. So we started zero, but we got a good group that's really hungry, and we're taking it, you know, putting our bricks in to build a really solid foundation for the season."

Mike Shildt is not concerned about the Dodgers' super roster

The San Diego Padres haven't won the NL West division title since 2006. Even with a strong roster, things got a lot tougher for them because the defending World Series winners and divisional stalwarts, LA Dodgers, have added plenty of star power to their team.

They have won all divisional titles, barring once since 2013, and are on track for yet another with a record $389 million payroll. However, Mike Shildt and his team do not seem affected by it.

“We do that and play the game the right way — regardless of opponent we’ll feel good about shaking hands a lot of the times," Shidlt said. "I don’t want to spend any mental energy on any other club. We’re gonna respect them. We’re gonna prepare like heck for them."

"But as far as really thinking about what they’re doing, I have no control over it. You know, clearly a well-run organization, World Series champions and we look forward to the competition.”

The Padres weren't that active in a drama-filled offseason for the franchise. In addition to the Dodgers, they will also face stiff competition from the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants in a cut-throat NL West competition.

