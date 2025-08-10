Mike Trout doesn't belong in MLB Hall of Fame, says ex-Marlins president with intriguing reasons

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is considered to be one of the best baseball players in the MLB. A 11-time All-Star and a three-time MVP, Trout also has a solid resume to support that claim. Despite that, an ex-Miami Marlins president believes Trout does not belong in the MLB Hall of Fame.
The ex-Marlins president in question is David Samson. On Saturday's episode of "Nothing Personal," Samson spoke about Trout and mentioned that many would argue that the Angels outfielder deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. However, Samson does not agree with it.
"Mike Trout, no trade clause," Samson said (3:20 onwards). "Totally underperforming his contract. Great name. Some would argue in the Hall of Fame already… I would argue in the Hall of Pretty Damn Good for sure.
"But, doesn't have the bulk, doesn't have the health, doesn't have the performance over a long enough period of time in order to merit being in Cooperstown. That's my thought, today."
You can check what David Samson said in the video below:
The 2025 season so far has been pretty average for Trout. As of this writing, Trout has 317 at-bats with an average of .240. He also has 49 runs, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs to his name.
Ex-MLBer believes Mike Trout must be traded to a team that can help him win a championship
While Mike Trout might have built an impressive resume since the time he made his debut for the Angels in 2011, the only blemish on the resume is the fact that he hasn't won a championship yet. However, an ex-MLBer recently came up with an idea for Trout to win his first championship.
The ex-MLBer in question is Cameron Maybin. During an appearance on "Four Territory TV," Maybin said that he believes even the Angels fans would want Trout to be traded out. Maybin suggested Trout should be traded to a team that can help him win a championship.
“I think that Angels fans would even agree. I wish they would have traded Mike Trout,” Maybin said. "Give the guy a chance, man. Reward him for his loyalty, actually. How about that? Get him somewhere where he has a chance to win.
"It’s Mike Trout. He’s still special. Get something for him now and allow him to go win. He deserves it.”
In recent times, the Los Angeles Angels have faced considerable pressure, as many fans have been demanding that Trout be traded. It's also worth noting that in his 14-year-long MLB career, Trout has never played for anyone other than the Angels.