Mike Trout doesn't belong in MLB Hall of Fame, says ex-Marlins president with intriguing reasons

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is considered to be one of the best baseball players in the MLB. A 11-time All-Star and a three-time MVP, Trout also has a solid resume to support that claim. Despite that, an ex-Miami Marlins president believes Trout does not belong in the MLB Hall of Fame.

Ad

The ex-Marlins president in question is David Samson. On Saturday's episode of "Nothing Personal," Samson spoke about Trout and mentioned that many would argue that the Angels outfielder deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. However, Samson does not agree with it.

"Mike Trout, no trade clause," Samson said (3:20 onwards). "Totally underperforming his contract. Great name. Some would argue in the Hall of Fame already… I would argue in the Hall of Pretty Damn Good for sure.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But, doesn't have the bulk, doesn't have the health, doesn't have the performance over a long enough period of time in order to merit being in Cooperstown. That's my thought, today."

You can check what David Samson said in the video below:

Ad

The 2025 season so far has been pretty average for Trout. As of this writing, Trout has 317 at-bats with an average of .240. He also has 49 runs, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs to his name.

Ex-MLBer believes Mike Trout must be traded to a team that can help him win a championship

While Mike Trout might have built an impressive resume since the time he made his debut for the Angels in 2011, the only blemish on the resume is the fact that he hasn't won a championship yet. However, an ex-MLBer recently came up with an idea for Trout to win his first championship.

Ad

The ex-MLBer in question is Cameron Maybin. During an appearance on "Four Territory TV," Maybin said that he believes even the Angels fans would want Trout to be traded out. Maybin suggested Trout should be traded to a team that can help him win a championship.

“I think that Angels fans would even agree. I wish they would have traded Mike Trout,” Maybin said. "Give the guy a chance, man. Reward him for his loyalty, actually. How about that? Get him somewhere where he has a chance to win.

Ad

"It’s Mike Trout. He’s still special. Get something for him now and allow him to go win. He deserves it.”

In recent times, the Los Angeles Angels have faced considerable pressure, as many fans have been demanding that Trout be traded. It's also worth noting that in his 14-year-long MLB career, Trout has never played for anyone other than the Angels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More