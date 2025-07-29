  • home icon
  "Show up and not be Lionel Messi" - Ex-Marlins president suggests plan for Stephen Curry to follow Tom Brady's path amid his "underpaid" remarks

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 29, 2025 22:54 GMT
(Left to Right) Lionel Messi, Steph Curry and Tom Brady (Images from - Getty)
One of the biggest names in soccer, Lionel Messi, was brought up by former Miami Marlins president David Samson on Tuesday, as he discussed recent controversial statements made by Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

In an interview on July 24, Steph Curry talked about how he felt he was "underpaid", despite taking home $55.7 million last season. Explaining his opinion, Curry claimed that players, who contribute greatly to the league's commercial success, also merit a share in team and league equity.

Calling out Curry for his take during Tuesday's episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson", the former MLB executive claimed Curry should take a leaf out of NFL legend Tom Brady's book and buy a share of equity in his league using some of his eye-watering salary, if he wanted to have more of a say in matters of the boardroom.

"One thing you (Stephen Curry) can do, is call up the owners of the Warriors and say 'I would like to buy a piece of a team'," Samson said. "Just like Tom Brady did. Then, you can fight about the valuation, try to get a discount, try to get it past the board of governers in a way that Tom Brady could, and sign a personal services contract going forward, which pays you an ungodly amount of money."
Explaining further, David Samson sent a subtle dig at Lionel Messi.

"All you have to do is show up and not be Lionel Messi. Show up, shake hands," Samson said (Timestamp: 1:25:00).

Samson's dig at Lionel Messi is a reference to his controversial decision to skip the MLS All-Star game alongside his teammate Jordi Alba.

Just like Lionel Messi in MLS, Bryce Harper is also displeased with MLB's commissioner

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were the only MLS team to qualify for the knockout stage in the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup, and with important league fixtures coming thick and fast, recovery time is an extremely precious commodity for Messi.

Taking those factors into account, one can see the appeal behind Messi and teammate Jordi Alba's decision to skip the All-Star game to rest up for the season-defining second half of the year.

However, MLS commissioner Don Garber, during a press conference before the 2025 All-Star game, announced that the Inter Miami duo had to serve a one-game ban, as per existing league rules. This punishment was reportedly met by displeasure and frustration from Lionel Messi and others in Miami.

FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty
FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty

Just like events in MLS, one of MLB's biggest superstars in Bryce Harper, has also been disappointed with league commissioner Rob Manfred. This is due to Manfred's desire to implement a salary cap in the league.

MLB is the only remaining top sports league in the country that does not have a salary cap, as the MLBPA opposes the rule, citing that it limits the earning potential of players.

It appears the players' stance has not changed in that regard, with Harper and Manfred exchanging stern words with each other on the matter during a recent meeting at the Phillies' clubhouse, as reported by insider Jeff Passan.

The altercation did not escalate further, and the pair allegedly shook hands before exiting the meeting. There is still no amicable resolution on the matter yet.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
