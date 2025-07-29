Steph Curry drops emotional reaction to Sonya Curry’s heartfelt tribute message on her mother’s death: "GG”

Steph Curry joined his mother, Sonya Curry, in mourning on Monday. The elder Curry announced the passing of her mom on Instagram, a post that prompted a reaction from the Golden State Warriors point guard. The two-time NBA MVP appreciated the moving message from the social media influencer and wrote:&quot;GG 🕊️&quot;Steph Curry reacts to his mother's IG post announcing the passing away of Candy Adams, his grandmother. [photo: @sacurry22/IG]Sonya, author of “Fierce Love,” wrote a heartfelt message a few hours after Adams passed away:“Heaven gained an angel, and we lost our heart.“Today, we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A woman who taught us to love fiercely, laugh often, and keep family at the center of everything.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteph Curry’s mother recently went to the hospital to visit his grandmother. During that time, she encouraged everyone to “love fiercely” and be “intentional” with how they show love. She could not have been more appropriate with her message as Adams passed away 10 days after she posted that advice on Instagram.The 76-year-old Adams was a fierce protector of the NBA superstar. In 2013, via an Apple TV docuseries called “Underrated,” Curry’s grandmother had this to say to critics of the skinny former Davidson point guard:“You remember when the man was up in the stands, and he was calling [Curry’s team] punks and stuff? I said, ‘Say one more thing and I’m going to bust you in your mouth.’ I was going to climb over that seat. I told him, ‘Don’t talk about my grandson. Don’t talk about my grandson.’”The Currys are saddened by the passing of their matriarch, who was a provider, protector and inspiration to them. Still, as Sonya Curry said, Candy Adams “lives on in every hug we give” and “every story we tell.”Fans react to the passing of Steph Curry’s grandmother, Candy AdamsThe Instagram announcement made by Sonya Curry promptly stirred social media. Even non-basketball players reacted to the passing of Steph Curry’s grandmother:&quot;May she rest in peace&quot;Prayers go out to Steph, Sonya, and the rest of the Adams/Curry familyOne fan said:Cultivated @NotTheRealIsaacLINKR.I.P grandma Candy 🕊️Another fan added:comeonnow @comeawnnowLINKmay she rest in peaceOne more fan continued:K D Tally, KD7,Inc,Owner @KDawnSevenLINKPrayers up and sincerest condolences to Steph and his family 🙏🏾Another fan reacted:CBreezy @Corebreezy_LINKMay her soul rest in peace, sending my prayers to the curry family🙏🏾🕊️The Golden State Warriors franchise cornerstone was reportedly quite close to his grandmother. Many on social media promptly offered support, prayers and condolences to the Curry family.