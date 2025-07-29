  • home icon
Steph Curry drops emotional reaction to Sonya Curry's heartfelt tribute message on her mother's death: "GG"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:13 GMT
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry drops emotional reaction to Sonya Curry’s heartfelt tribute message on her mother’s death: "GG” [photo: Imagn]

Steph Curry joined his mother, Sonya Curry, in mourning on Monday. The elder Curry announced the passing of her mom on Instagram, a post that prompted a reaction from the Golden State Warriors point guard. The two-time NBA MVP appreciated the moving message from the social media influencer and wrote:

"GG 🕊️"
Steph Curry reacts to his mother&#039;s IG post announcing the passing away of Candy Adams, his grandmother. [photo: @sacurry22/IG]
Steph Curry reacts to his mother's IG post announcing the passing away of Candy Adams, his grandmother. [photo: @sacurry22/IG]

Sonya, author of “Fierce Love,” wrote a heartfelt message a few hours after Adams passed away:

“Heaven gained an angel, and we lost our heart.
“Today, we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A woman who taught us to love fiercely, laugh often, and keep family at the center of everything.”
Steph Curry’s mother recently went to the hospital to visit his grandmother. During that time, she encouraged everyone to “love fiercely” and be “intentional” with how they show love. She could not have been more appropriate with her message as Adams passed away 10 days after she posted that advice on Instagram.

The 76-year-old Adams was a fierce protector of the NBA superstar. In 2013, via an Apple TV docuseries called “Underrated,” Curry’s grandmother had this to say to critics of the skinny former Davidson point guard:

“You remember when the man was up in the stands, and he was calling [Curry’s team] punks and stuff? I said, ‘Say one more thing and I’m going to bust you in your mouth.’ I was going to climb over that seat. I told him, ‘Don’t talk about my grandson. Don’t talk about my grandson.’”
The Currys are saddened by the passing of their matriarch, who was a provider, protector and inspiration to them. Still, as Sonya Curry said, Candy Adams “lives on in every hug we give” and “every story we tell.”

Fans react to the passing of Steph Curry’s grandmother, Candy Adams

The Instagram announcement made by Sonya Curry promptly stirred social media. Even non-basketball players reacted to the passing of Steph Curry’s grandmother:

"May she rest in peace
"Prayers go out to Steph, Sonya, and the rest of the Adams/Curry family
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

The Golden State Warriors franchise cornerstone was reportedly quite close to his grandmother. Many on social media promptly offered support, prayers and condolences to the Curry family.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

