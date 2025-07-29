The retired NFL star Tom Brady cheered for his son, Jack, playing basketball, while enjoying downtime with his kids and friends in Spain. On Sunday, he shared a picture on Instagram story of his elder son playing basketball on the court.Brady posted a shirtless picture of his son making a basket and tagged the Michigan men's basketball team while showcasing his boy's skills.&quot;He got game 💯 Future Wolverine @umichbball,” Brady wrote in the caption.Tom Brady reveals son Jack following his footsteps to Michigan for college, but there's a catch/@tombradyIn the next story, Brady shared another picture.“@willmarkis feed him,&quot; Brady wrote on the story.Tom Brady reveals son Jack following his footsteps to Michigan for college, but there's a catch/@tombradyTom Brady played football for the Wolverines at the University of Michigan and hopes his son will follow in his footsteps. However, there is a catch, as Jack is playing basketball.Tom Brady is a proud father of three kids. He welcomed his elder son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, in 2007. The couple dated from 2004 to 2006 and announced the pregnancy in early 2007.Jack was born when Brady had already started dating Gisele Bündchen. The young boy played football in high school in New York City. In one of his interviews on Let’s Go! in 2022, Brady opened up about Jack’s game.&quot;I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with,&quot; Brady said (via InStyle). &quot;You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football.&quot;After Jack, Brady welcomed another son, Benjamin Rein, in 2009 with Gisele Bündchen, and was later blessed with a daughter, Vivian Lake, in 2012.Tom Brady celebrated his mother's birthday in a heartfelt postOn July 4, Tom Brady shared an Instagram post celebrating his mother, Galynn Patricia's, birthday. He posted a few pictures of his mom along with a U.S. flag to celebrate the Fourth of July.&quot;This is one of the most important birthdays today!❤️🇺🇸 Happy Birthday, Mom. Thank you for being someone our family could always count on. Your strength and determination and love and selflessness knows no bounds. We are so lucky to have a mom that leads by example,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTom Brady shared a photo of himself sitting with his father, Thomas Brady Sr., and mother, along with a few more family photos. In April, he celebrated his parents’ 56th wedding anniversary.