"Mike Trout demands a trade to the Dodgers"- MLB analyst explains WWE icon John Cena's shocking heel turn in MLB terms

MLB analyst and media personality Jared Carrabis was caught off-guard by WWE legend John Cena's recent actions in tonight's premium live event—the Elimination Chamber. Cena, along with help from The Rock and Travis Scott, banded together as they trampled over Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Ad

A fan then asked Carrabis to explain the incident in MLB terms, to which he had a witty reply. The MLB analyst presented Mike Trout as an example. A loveable, hardworking, crowd-favorite suddenly turning his back on the Angels' fanbase and theoretically demanding a trade to the modern-day evil empire of the Dodgers for championship success.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mike Trout demands a trade to the Dodgers," said Verlander.

The baseball media personality marked out hard on X when Cena "turned heel" (a wrestling term used for a character turning villainous) on reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He further added to the storyline by theoretically making Trout a villain and dismissive of fans.

The podcaster's WWE comparison to MLB was certainly top-notch as both John Cena and Mike Trout have been recognized as one of the best in their chosen profession for so long. The pair also has a clean-cut persona that makes them easy to root for.

Ad

MLB star Mike Trout makes career-changing call

Much like John Cena's recent drastic change from heel to face, MLB star Mike Trout also made a tough choice as he transitioned from center field to right field. Trout last manned the role in 2012 during his first season in the league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two-time MVP reiterated in an interview that he just wants to play in the field every game and a move to a right field might just be the key for it.

It is well-documented that Trout has battled numerous injuries throughout his playing career while making plays in center field—arguably the most demanding defensive position in the outfield. With his move to the right, he will be given less responsibility in covering the vast areas he used to patrol.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback