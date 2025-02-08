Mike Trout drops 4-word reaction as he steps up training ahead of 2025 season

There is no denying that the 2024 season was a huge letdown for Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. The 11-time All-Star played in just 29 games after dealing with two meniscus surgeries.

Without him in the lineup, the Halos struggled to get anything going. They finished the season with a 63-99 record, which put them in last place in the American League West division.

Now, Trout is looking to put this past season behind him and start fresh. He posted a video on his Instagram that is sure to fire up some fans and the 2025 season is right around the corner.

"See you in AZ" said Trout.

Trout can be seen preparing for the upcoming season. He was in the gym lifting weights and then finished his session with a little batting practice.

Mike Trout expected to return to outfield role following injury-riddled season

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout is a competitor. He always wants to be out there helping his team to the best of his abilities. He only plays the game hard, which has not helped him stay on the field.

Some were expecting him to take a step back this season, maybe moving into the DH role However, the club traded for Jorge Soler, and it seems Soler will get the bulk of the DH duties.

So, Trout will likely get the bulk of the reps at center field. This is a plan that worries plenty of fans as they do not want to see another season of Trout on the IL.

All eyes are going to be on the three-time MVP in 2025. He cannot afford to miss another chunk of the season. He needs to have a healthy year where he sees the field for 100 or more games.

