Mike Trout getting hit on the head during Athletics Spring Training clash leaves fans concerned: "Put him in a plastic bubble"

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout took a knock to his head during the Cactus League game against division rivals The Athletics in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday afternoon. Angels fans fearing that their superstar got injured again were able to breathe a sigh of relief as the ball deflected off of his helmet, so Trout was left completely unharmed and continued in the game without any fuss.

MLB fans shared their reactions to the incident on social media. The response was one of universal concern for Mike Trout, reflecting how popular the three-time American League MVP is, even among supporters of the rival teams.

Mike Trout was batting leadoff for the Los Angeles Angels in the top of the first inning against The Athletics on Saturday. The A's starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido threw an errant off-speed pitch that went high and inside to strike the Angels batter on the face protector of his helmet.

Trout was able to turn his face at just the right time to avoid taking a blow to his jaw as the ball grazed off the helmet harmlessly. Trout took just a moment to recover from the impact and shake it off before taking off his protective equipment and jogging casually to first base.

The fans posted their reactions to the hit-by-pitch on Reddit.

"That's it, put him in a plastic bubble," said one fan.

"Can we f*****g not hurt Trout, please?" pleaded another fan.

"You leave him ALONE he is PRECIOUS CARGO," declared another fan.

The fans continued to voice their concerns regarding Mike Trout staying healthy.

"Osvaldo Bido you better be thanking your lucky fucking stars that the GOAT is alright," wrote one fan.

"The hell is wrong with people. Pitch him outside damn it," added another fan.

"Literally everyone is massively concerned. We just wanna see great players play," another fan said.

Trout played just 29 games for the Angels in 2024. The 11-time All-Star is currently returning from a lengthy injury layoff after undergoing two knee surgeries last year.

Mike Trout discusses his expectations for the upcoming campaign

Mike Trout has been unavailable to the Angels for the vast majority of the past four seasons (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mike Trout was diagnosed with a torn meniscus on his left knee at the end of April 2024 and underwent surgery the following month to resolve the issue. However, another meniscus tear on the same knee was detected during his rehab, which required another surgery and thereby ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Trout shed light on his return from the IL and the adjustments he has made for the 2025 season in an interview with MLB Network earlier this week.

"Being on the field. I enjoy playing. I had some freak stuff happen to me over the last three years," Trout said. "Out of my control, but I feel great."

"Normally, it's light in the offseason, but I worked on some things, and my swing feels a lot better," Trout added. "Last four, five years, I've been chasing and doing stuff at the plate that I normally don't do."

Trout has managed to stay on the field for more than 100 games in a season just once over the last four years. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014.

