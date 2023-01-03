Mike Trout Home Runs Record: How many times did the Angels slugger clear the fences in 2022?

Not only has Mike Trout been one of the best players of his generation, but his name is often mentioned in the "greatest of all-time" conversation. While his lack of playoff success may ultimately hurt his bid for that crown, he has accomplished as much as a player can.

The 31-year-old from Vineland, New Jersey, has been a force to be reckoned with since making his MLB debut in 2011.

In 2012 (his first full season in the MLB), Trout finished second in the American League MVP voting after recording 30 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 49 stolen bases. He also finished the year with a .326 batting average over the course of 139 games.

Now 12 seasons into his MLB career, Mike Trout has not slowed down. In 2022, the veteran superstar hit 40 home runs with 80 RBIs in 119 games for the Los Angeles Angels. While he is no longer a stolen-base threat, he is still an on-base machine, hitting .283 with a .999 OPS last season.

Angels TopPlays @PlaysAngels home runs in only 119 games last season 🤯 A reminder that Mike Trout hithome runs in only 119 games last season 🤯 A reminder that Mike Trout hit 4️⃣0️⃣ home runs in only 119 games last season 🤯 https://t.co/TLE1tU5EvC

"A reminder that Mike Trout hit 40 home runs in only 119 games last season" - Angels TopPlays

As a result of his successful 2022 campaign, Trout received his 10th All-Star selection and ninth Silver Slugger Award. He also finished eighth in MVP voting, which eventually went to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

Now 12 seasons into his MLB career, Trout has arguably been the best player in the league every season. In 1407 MLB games, the outfielder has hit 350 home runs, 896 RBIs, and 1543 hits. He has also stolen 204 bases while maintaining a career .303 batting average in 6159 plate appearances.

In 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Trout has won three MVP awards, a Rookie of the Year award and eight Silver Sluggers. He has also been selected to the All-Star team 10 times.

Mike Trout and the lack of playoff experience

Mike Trout will go down as one of the greatest players in baseball history, yet his lack of playoff baseball will forever hurt his case as the best to ever play. One of the biggest crimes for baseball fans is the fact that Trout has only played three playoff games, with all of them coming in 2014.

Skip Westfall @Swestfall Think about it - This goose has more playoff baseball experience than Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined. Think about it - This goose has more playoff baseball experience than Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined. https://t.co/nKS4taOGvr

"Think about it - This goose has more playoff baseball experience than Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined." - Skip Westfall

The Angels have made several moves this off-season to attempt and reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. They signed Brandon Drury, Gio Urshela, and Tyler Anderson not only in pursuit of some postseason action, but also to secure Shohei Ohtani to a long-term deal.

Poll : 0 votes