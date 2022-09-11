"Mike Trout returning to being the best in baseball" "The streak continues" - MLB fans react as Mike Trout breaks Los Angeles Angels franchise record with six consecutive games with a home run

Mike Trout made Los Angeles Angels history Saturday night as he broke the franchise's record with his sixth consecutive game with a home run. He is the first Angel to ever have a home run in six straight games. The home run brings Mike Trout's total to 34 home runs. This moves him to fourth, behind Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Riley, who are tied at 35.

There seems to be no slowing down Mike Trout. The All-Star launched his 34th home run in the second inning off Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy. MLB fans were quick to take to social media to share their amazement at Trout's greatness.

Trout has missed more than a month of the season due to back problems. He has missed 50 games this year. This ranks him second in the American League in home runs, which is pretty impressive.

J-Town @Jtown333 @Angels He’d have more than Judge if he hadn’t got hurt @Angels He’d have more than Judge if he hadn’t got hurt

Some fans believe that, if Trout had not missed so many games this year, he would be leading the league in home runs. Currently, Aaron Judge leads the league in home runs with 55 home runs on the year. Like Mike Trout, Judge also homered in his game today.

Aaron Judge is closing in on a 60 home run season. This is something only five other MLB players have done before. He's closing in on Roger Maris' American League home run record of 61.

ヨヨ @yoyok2491 @Angels Someday he Will get a ring @Angels Someday he Will get a ring

Mike Trout and Shoehei Ohtani need more help to reach the playoffs

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

While Aaron Judge is having a fantastic season, there is no doubt Trout is still the face of baseball. While being the face of baseball, it is unfortunate how bad the Angels have been during his career. Trout has only appeared in the postseason once in his career.

The Los Angeles Angels made the postseason in 2014 and were swept in three games by the Kansas City Royals. MLB fans want to see Trout in the playoffs regularly.

The Los Angeles Angels are 61-78 with their loss tonight to the Houston Astros. They are in third place in the American League West. They sit 16 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the final Wild Card playoff spot. It doesn't look good for the Angels and Mike Trout to make the playoffs this year.

The Angels will need to look at adding another piece to complement Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The MLB community doesn't want to see two players as compelling as these two consistently missing the playoffs.

