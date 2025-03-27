  • home icon
  Mike Trout's ex-teammate Mickey Moniak reporylands 1-year, $1,250,000 deal with Rockies

By Bobo P. Goswami
Modified Mar 27, 2025 03:51 GMT
Mike Trout's ex-teammate Mickey Moniak lands 1-year, $1,250,000 deal with Rockies (Image Source: Getty)

The Colorado Rockies have reportedly signed outfielder Mickey Moniak, a teammate of Mike Trout for the past two and a half years, on a one-year, $1.25 million deal barely 24 hours after he was released by the Los Angeles Angels. Mark Feinsand and Thomas Harding of MLB.com broke the news on Wednesday evening, although the deal is yet to be confirmed by the player or the team.

Mickey Moniak was selected out of La Costa Canyon HS by the Philadelphia Phillies as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 MLB Draft. He got traded alongside fellow prospect Jadiel Sanchez to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard in 2022. Moniak spent two and a half seasons in Anaheim, largely as an understudy for Mike Trout at centerfield.

Earlier this year, Mickey Moniak had secured a $2 million salary from the Angels for the 2025 season after winning his arbitration case in January. However, he was released by the organization just ahead of Opening Day, with 23-year-old outfielder Matthew Lugo looking most likely to take his spot on the roster.

"Mickey Moniak and the Rockies have agreed to a Major League deal worth $1.25 million, per source," Mark Feindsand posted on X. "With his $484K in termination pay from the Angels, who released him Tuesday, Moniak will earn a guaranteed $1.734 million in 2025."

Last year, Mickey Moniak made a career-high 124 appearances after Mike Trout got sidelined for the season with a knee injury. Moniak batted .219/.266/.380 with 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 82.

Feels like my old self: Mike Trout on his current physical state

Mike Trouts has played 100 games in a season just once in the last four years (Image Sourc: IMAGN)

Mike Trout made his return to the field in spring training for the first time since he was placed on the IL in April last year. The Los Angeles Angels icon discussed his physical state with the Los Angeles Daily News on Wednesday.

"I haven’t really felt like myself in the last few years," Trout said. "I don’t know exactly how it got off track. Just over time, I couldn’t pinpoint exactly what it is. But when it’s on track, it feels like my old self."
"I’m trying to consistently get to where I feel like myself for the whole year," Trout added. "I feel like, if I get back to that, it’s gonna be really fun."

Trout played just 29 games for the Angels in 2024 before missing the rest of the campaign with a torn meniscus on his right knee. The three-time American League MVP has undergone two surgeries to treat the issue since then.

Edited by Debasish
