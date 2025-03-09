Mike Trout sends big praise to Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers star's 'incredible' 2024 season

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were once teammates with the Los Angeles Angels, giving that franchise two of the best players in baseball. Trout and Ohtani might be with different franchises now, but they are both still aware of just how talented the other is.

Trout recently sat down with Barry Bloom of Sportico to discuss the upcoming 2025 season, but also talk about the World Baseball Classic. In 2023, it was Ohtani that struck out Trout to end that tournament, and there is a chance these two superstars could meet up again.

When asked about Ohtani, Mike Trout couldn't help but heap praise on his former teammate.

“His season was pretty incredible,” Trout said of Ohtani. “It was fun to watch and to follow. It was good for baseball, too. Everyone knows what he’s capable of. To be able to put up that kind of numbers consistently is pretty amazing.”

Ohtani spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning the National League MVP Award as a designated hitter. Trout knows that he could be even better in 2025 as a two-way star, something that the Angels centerfielder got to watch in Los Angeles.

“I watched him do what he does on the mound from center field for all those years,” Trout said. “I’ve never seen a player like him. Not both ways like that. He’s incredible.”

Trout is simply trying to stay healthy heading into the 2025 season, but he was once considered on the same level as Ohtani.

Mike Trout approves new defensive position ahead of 2025 season

In an effort to keep Mike Trout healthy during the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Angels are moving their superstar to right field. That decision was made during the offseason, and Trout was asked about the move on Feb. 17 by MLB Network.

"We came to the conclusion that I'm going to go to right field. I like it, I'll try it out and see where it goes... I'll play right, but they said there could be some times where I'll play center... I knew it was coming. I just gotta get used to it. I just want to be on the field."

Mike Trout remains one of the best defensive players in baseball, and learning a new position should not be a major adjustment. If he is able to play a full season in 2025, he could once again be considered one of the best in baseball.

