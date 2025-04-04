  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Mike Trout shares feelings after Angels road trip comes to a close

Mike Trout shares feelings after Angels road trip comes to a close

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 04, 2025 03:35 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Imagn
Mike Trout shares feelings after Angels road trip comes to a close - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout and the LA Angels had a relatively good start to the 2025 season on the road. Thet host the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game home series in Anaheim after completing their road trip, including series wins against the Chicago White Sox, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ad

After their 12-5 loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday, the Angels return to Anaheim as they look to improve on their 4-2 record. On Thursday, Trout shared glimpses from their road trip and shared his thoughts on the team's performance thus far.

"Great stretch on the road, see you in Anaheim 💪," he wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Angels had a tough start on the Opening Day, falling 8-1 against the White Sox. It was followed by a dominant 1-0 shutout victory and a 3-2 win in the final game of the series.

In their second series against the Cardinals, the Angels secured a 5-4 win in the opener followed by a 9-7 win to claim the series. They took a tough 12-5 loss to end their road trip on Wednesday. Up next, the Angels face the Cleveland Guardians at home on Friday.

Ad

Mike Trout hits his first home run of the season, signs for things to come

Mike Trout has had a slow start to the season. He's 3-for-21 on the year, but the home run on Wednesday against the Cardinals should lift his confidence as the three-time AL MVP looks to brush off his early-season struggles.

“It’s getting close,” Trout said. “It’s good to see. Put some good swings on balls, barreled some balls.”
Ad

For the 2025 season, Trout left the center field position for corner outfield and designated hitter assignment in a bid to stay healthy for the 2025 season. That comes after Trout only played 266 of 648 games between 2021-24.

Talking about his new defensive position in the field, Trout said:

"I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout told MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger earlier this spring. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’
Ad
"There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”

The Angels did considerably well despite Mike Trout struggling. If the perennial All-Star finds consistency at the plate, expect them to continue doing well.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी