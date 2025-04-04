Mike Trout shares feelings after Angels road trip comes to a close

Mike Trout and the LA Angels had a relatively good start to the 2025 season on the road. Thet host the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game home series in Anaheim after completing their road trip, including series wins against the Chicago White Sox, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ad

After their 12-5 loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday, the Angels return to Anaheim as they look to improve on their 4-2 record. On Thursday, Trout shared glimpses from their road trip and shared his thoughts on the team's performance thus far.

"Great stretch on the road, see you in Anaheim 💪," he wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The Angels had a tough start on the Opening Day, falling 8-1 against the White Sox. It was followed by a dominant 1-0 shutout victory and a 3-2 win in the final game of the series.

In their second series against the Cardinals, the Angels secured a 5-4 win in the opener followed by a 9-7 win to claim the series. They took a tough 12-5 loss to end their road trip on Wednesday. Up next, the Angels face the Cleveland Guardians at home on Friday.

Ad

Mike Trout hits his first home run of the season, signs for things to come

Mike Trout has had a slow start to the season. He's 3-for-21 on the year, but the home run on Wednesday against the Cardinals should lift his confidence as the three-time AL MVP looks to brush off his early-season struggles.

“It’s getting close,” Trout said. “It’s good to see. Put some good swings on balls, barreled some balls.”

Ad

For the 2025 season, Trout left the center field position for corner outfield and designated hitter assignment in a bid to stay healthy for the 2025 season. That comes after Trout only played 266 of 648 games between 2021-24.

Talking about his new defensive position in the field, Trout said:

"I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout told MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger earlier this spring. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’

Ad

"There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”

The Angels did considerably well despite Mike Trout struggling. If the perennial All-Star finds consistency at the plate, expect them to continue doing well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback